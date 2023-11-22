The Border Mail
Thursday, 23 November 2023
Home/News/Local News

Scorching summer elevates concerns for fire authorities with a warning for all

Sophie Else
By Sophie Else
Updated November 23 2023 - 11:13am, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Country Fire Authority has urged people to prepare ahead of a potentially bad fire season. File picture
The Country Fire Authority has urged people to prepare ahead of a potentially bad fire season. File picture

A hotter-than-average summer on the Border is tipped to create the perfect "recipe for fires right from the start".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sophie Else

Sophie Else

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.