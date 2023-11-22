Scorching summer elevates concerns for fire authorities with a warning for all

A hotter-than-average summer on the Border is tipped to create the perfect "recipe for fires right from the start".
Fire authorities have warned people to be fully prepared, as prolific growth and dry weather have produced tinderbox conditions across the region.
Wodonga CFA Commander Trevor Ebbels said people needed to educate themselves, as weather forecasts for the months ahead made the higher risks abundantly clear.
Mr Ebbels said a wet run meant the past three fire seasons had been quiet, but pointed out grasslands were "always going to cure and die off" in summer.
"The risk in forests is higher than it has been, but certainly not to the level of the 10-year millennium drought," he said.
"We live in an environment with the highest bushfire risk in the world."
Mr Ebbels said weather conditions go in cycles that meant this summer the region could again find itself in a climate of serious fire risk.
The CFA's own preparations have involved identifying properties considered a potential risk, with the North East fire danger period to begin on Monday, November 27, at 1am.
Permits are needed to burn off during the fire danger period.
Mr Ebbels said people should take steps to ensure their property was cleared of risks.
"Clean up around the home, make sure there's no vegetation around the house and sheds, ensure your gutters are clear, and that grass is kept short," he said.
"And be aware of the environment and weather each day, take into account we live in this type of environment.
"Have a fire plan that addresses 'what are we going to do in the event of serious fire weather approaching, can we defend our property, where are we going to go?'."
Mr Ebbels said there was plenty of information available to ensure people were well-educated, but the problem was some had become "a bit more complacent" and were waiting until the last minute to act.
"It's important that everyone remembers where they live, the environment they live in and and understand that we are vulnerable in this country to bushfires," he said.
"We can prevent them but need to live with knowing that."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.