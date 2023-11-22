The first night of the AFL Draft was riveting, this is the cream on top

The Murray Bushrangers created history with their phenomenal performance in the AFL Draft on Monday night.
It's the first time the Bushies have had four players selected in the first round.
Connor O'Sullivan was chosen by Geelong at No. 11, followed by Phoenix Gothard (GWS, 12), Darcy Wilson (St Kilda, 18) and Oscar Ryan (Adelaide, 27).
"We're ecstatic for the boys who obviously get an enormous opportunity to forge AFL careers," delighted coach Mark Brown offered.
"We were obviously helped that the first round blew out to 29, but at the end of the day it's still four kids going in the first round, which is nice."
The Gold Coast also had four players, while Tasmania was next with three.
Apart from the Bushies, the next highest of the Victorian-based Talent League clubs had two in the first round.
And the Bushies are also the only club to have had a player selected in the first round for the past 11 years.
"To have the four selected, to a certain extent it validates what we do and how we go about it," Brown explained.
"We're obviously big on the fact we don't try and focus on the wins and losses, for us it's how we can help these kids get to the next level."
However, Brown admits there's little time to celebrate for officials.
"We quickly turn our minds to the boys that have just missed out, the ones that haven't been fortunate enough to get drafted and how we help them through what can be a pretty tough time," he revealed.
