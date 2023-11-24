Paws for thought: Welfare agencies out to stop canines in hot cars

As temperatures rise, so does concern for the well-being of our furry companions.
Animal welfare advocates said the message was not getting through to dog owners.
"It's not OK to continue to leave animals inside a car when temperatures climb," Wodonga Dog Rescue Peta McRae said.
"It's becoming more of a problem.
"And it's very frustrating that we can't do anything about it when we see it happen."
Mrs McRae said owners should seek alternative options than to take dogs with them.
"I often hear 'well we will just crack the window down half an inch and it'll be OK' but it's not right and people are compromising their pet's safety."
Mrs McRae said what was also a bother was when people walked their dogs in scorching heat.
"If the pavement is too hot for your bare feet, it's too hot for your dog's paws," she said.
"If you walk them, do it first thing in the morning and last at night."
Mrs McRae said it was disappointing how many people continued to do so.
Mrs McRae said for a short-term solution, she would be happy for anyone who needed to drop dogs off at Wodonga Dog Rescue, "while you go do what you need to do, so dogs aren't left in your hot car".
