What a week! It's Mannagh from heaven for sporting fans on the Border

Border sporting fans have had much to feel proud about in the past few days.
Just days after the Andrew McDonald-coached Australian cricket side claimed the one-day World Cup, five of the region's most talented young footballers have made their way on to AFL lists.
And there are some amazing stories among them.
Lavington's Shaun Mannagh, at 26, was picked up by Geelong after years of being overlooked but never giving up on his AFL dream.
Geelong recruiting manager Stephen Wells quipped that he was annoyed Mannagh played so well in the VFL grand final, where he was best afield, because the Cats had already made up their mind on the pocket rocket prior to that match.
Albury's Phoenix Gothard, the first-round bolter who was selected by GWS, became a TV and internet sensation thanks to the exuberant celebrations from his former teammates, among them Connor O'Sullivan who had been picked by the Cats just moments earlier.
O'Sullivan left Cats champion Joel Selwood high and dry to celebrate with his great mate, creating a media storm which has put Albury on the map nationally.
Wangaratta Rovers' Darcy Wilson had his professionalism lauded by a host of clubs before being taken by St Kilda with pick 18.
The good news continued on Wednesday afternoon when Rand-Walbundrie-Walla youngster Nathan Wardius was selected by GWS as a category B rookie.
We're a proud, and passionate, sporting community here on the Border and while many will have their own existing allegiances, we think everyone will wish these young men well at the Cats, Giants and Saints next year and beyond.
