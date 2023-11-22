The Border Mailsport
Wednesday, 22 November 2023
Home/Sport/AFL Local

What a week! It's Mannagh from heaven for sporting fans on the Border

Xavier Mardling
By Xavier Mardling
Updated November 22 2023 - 3:42pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Border and North East products, clockwise from top left, Andrew McDonald, Connor O'Sullivan, Shaun Mannagh, Phoenix Gothard and Darcy Wilson have fulfilled dreams in recent days.
Border and North East products, clockwise from top left, Andrew McDonald, Connor O'Sullivan, Shaun Mannagh, Phoenix Gothard and Darcy Wilson have fulfilled dreams in recent days.

Border sporting fans have had much to feel proud about in the past few days.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Xavier Mardling

Xavier Mardling

Border Mail Editor

Xavier started at The Border Mail in Albury-Wodonga in 2001, covering sport and general news before moving to the subs' desk. He was editor of his hometown masthead from 2016 to 2020 before swapping the Murray for Merewether. He returned to The Border Mail as editor in 2023.

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.