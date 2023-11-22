Talented young prop starting to turn heads since making move to Canberra

Brndusic caught the eye of selectors after a string of strong performances this season for ACT Brumbies in the Super Rugby Men's U19 Championship.
"It means a lot to me," Brndusic said.
"I guess it's a sign that a lot of the hard work is starting to pay off which is reassuring.
"To get selected in the squad made that really clear to me.
I was in disbelief when I first found out that I had been selected in the squad.
I got a phone call from the head coach Nathan Gray who expressed that he was happy with what he had seen from me on the field and had been quite impressed.
"So he told me he wanted me in the squad and was a bit speechless to be honest.
"I was thinking to myself 'Holy crap, how big is this!'
"It sort of took me a couple of days for it all to sink in and when the squad was released for the first time last Monday, it was satisfying to see my name in an Australian squad."
Brndusic moved to Canberra this year but last year made the trip from Albury to Canberra to train and play for the Brumbies Rugby Australia's under-18s series while studying for his HSC.
"The journey started last year while I was doing my HSC when I was selected in the Brumbies under-18 side," he said
"I was still living in Albury and making the trip once and sometimes twice a week to Canberra to train and play.
"At the start of the year I signed with a club in Canberra and made the move up here.
Life has certainly been a bit easier since I moved to Canberra compared to last year which was a bit of a logistical nightmare."
Brndusic is studying a Bachelor of Physiotherapy at the University of Canberra.
His selection is ahead of the squad's first camp in Canberra in February.
In May next year Australia will host the first-ever Under-20 Rugby Championship, presenting the team with a valuable opportunity to test themselves against New Zealand, South Africa and Argentina.
The inaugural tournament will be an important precursor to Australia's campaign at the 2024 World Rugby U20 Championship in South Africa.
"The squad at the moment is 45 and we have got a camp coming up in Sydney with just the NSW and ACT blokes on February 8 and 9," he said.
"From there the squad gets culled down to 35 and I'm obviously hoping to make the cut.
If I'm lucky enough to make it, there is a two week camp at the Canberra AIS starting on February 27."
It has been a whirlwind season for the 18-year-old who was initially overlooked for the Brumbies under-19 side this year.
"When they first released the under-19 squad for the Brumbies, I wasn't originally selected," Brndusic said.
"So I did a week of training and got a call and it was the head coach and he wanted me to keep training but couldn't guarantee that I would get a spot.
"I felt my form improved after I played a few practice matches and came off the bench in the first game and played reasonably well and we got a good result against NSW.
"My performance from there led me to starting on the ground every match for the rest of the series.
"I feel I have been just growing in confidence as the season went on which led me to getting the most improved for the Brumbies which was satisfying.
"Now it has been topped off with this Australian 20 selection."
