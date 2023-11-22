The Border Mailsport
Wednesday, 22 November 2023
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Talented young prop starting to turn heads since making move to Canberra

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated November 22 2023 - 4:53pm, first published 2:11pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Drew Brndusic has been named in the preliminary 45-man Australian under-20 Rugby Championship squad.
Drew Brndusic has been named in the preliminary 45-man Australian under-20 Rugby Championship squad.

Albury's Drew Brndusic is pinching himself after recently being named in the preliminary 45-man Australian under-20 Rugby Championship squad ahead of the expanded 2024 international schedule.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.