The Border Mail
Thursday, 23 November 2023
Home/News/Local News
Have Your Say

YOUR SAY: An independent in an unhung parliament is a waste of a voice

By Letters to the Editor
November 23 2023 - 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Independents like Indi MP Helen Haines will never be part of a sitting government management team, a reader points out. File picture
Independents like Indi MP Helen Haines will never be part of a sitting government management team, a reader points out. File picture

Independent MPs lack real power

I read with frustration Helen Haines blame cancellation of funding on a previous government when she is now and was then the member voted for and by the people of Indi to represent their interests.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help