YOUR SAY: An independent in an unhung parliament is a waste of a voice

I read with frustration Helen Haines blame cancellation of funding on a previous government when she is now and was then the member voted for and by the people of Indi to represent their interests.
While handing out orange flowers and cupcakes, the cult of orange spruikers falsely promoted their ability to impact the decisions of the government.
This funding cancellation is a prime example of lack of real power or influence. Don't get me wrong, Helen is a nice person but a government influencer she is not.
We don't need nice, we need rottweiler.
Since May 2022, not only have we lost funding for infrastructure, economy is a disaster, healthcare is in crisis and locally Wodonga and North East Victoria bear the brunt of a future health and hospital plan which is lacking in strategy or reality.
Interest rates are rising exponentially, living costs are untenable and young families are suffering.
Poor management by the ALP and silence from independents is enabling a debt load our country may not ever repay.
It is pretty simple logic that if there is no money in the bank we can't do the things we want or need to do.
Clouds hang over our core needs of shelter, food, healthcare and education.
Independents have no impact on day to day management of the Commonwealth and will never be part of a sitting government management team regardless of colour of clothes or cupcakes.
An independent in an unhung parliament is a waste of a voice.
On the weekend a festival market at Kinross Woolshed was busy with activities and markets. So many people.
What was sad to to see was so many dogs out in the heat of the day.
Most were panting heavily due to the humid day and full sun.
Hardly any shade or water for the animals.
Maybe leave your dogs at home in the cool.
Leave the McKoy Street intersection as it is, there's nothing wrong with it currently as long as you pay attention to your surroundings when negotiating it, as you should be doing every time you drive.
If an individual doesn't like that particular intersection there are other ways of entering and leaving the highway within a couple of easy kilometres.
