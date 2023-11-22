Brazen thieves steal prized $12,000 mountain bike in overnight raid

An East Albury couple didn't hear a thing when thieves stole their prized $12,000 mountain bike in the middle of the night - even their pooch slept through the burglary.
Thieves had broken into their car parked in the front yard of their Rivergum Drive home, obtained a garage door remote control, then stole two steel-framed mountain bikes - a Pole worth $6000 and a more expensive customised Starlink.
But Jake Lecluse and his partner Nikki said they learnt one lesson after the incident in the early hours of Saturday, November 18.
"Never leave your garage door clicker in the console of your car," Mr Lecluse said. "They were able to quietly access the garage, get the bikes - they even closed the door after them.
"We didn't hear anything and the dog, a puppy, is used to hearing the garage door open, if he did hear it late on Friday night he probably thought it was me."
He said he reported the theft to police on Saturday just after he discovered they were missing at 6.30am.
He understands police are trying to link CCTV footage taken by his neighbour showing a "dodgy looking Toyota SUV" cruising down Rivergum Drive to the burglary.
The Pole bike was found abandoned and undamaged near the East Albury dog park off Borella Road on Sunday afternoon - the Starlink is still missing.
"It seems they probably didn't know how to work the gears on the Pole, so they dumped it - the Starlink has easy to use electronic gears."
Mr Lecluse said the bike was insured which would cover most of the value, but it was prized because he had spent a lot of time customising it.
"I only had it for a few months but I had done a lot of work to it, all sorts of things to it which makes it so valuable" he said. "Insurance might replace the frame, but I would have to start again to customise it.
"We're still a bit spooked about being burgled but at least they didn't get into the house, just the garage.
"We had some power tools in there but they didn't seem interested in those - they took the bikes, then took off.
"It's not a nice feeling having people break in to your space - I just hope we get it back."
When The Border Mail visited the couple on Wednesday, Mr Lecluse was busy installing a set of CCTV cameras.
