She supplied methamphetamine 41 times, tried to sell weapons to other dealer

A major Albury supplier of methamphetamine who also tried to offload guns to another drug dealer has admitted to her crimes.
Erin Louisa McLeod has pleaded guilty to three serious charges and will be sentenced on December 5.
That came with her brief appearance before Albury Local Court this week via a video link to jail, where she is being held bail refused.
McLeod, 44, of Thurgoona Street, pleaded guilty to supply a prohibited drug at greater than an indictable but less than a commercial quantity, supply a prohibited drug over seven grams of cannabis and offering to supply firearms when not a firearms dealer.
The court was told, in an agreed set of Director of Public Prosecutions facts, how police established what it dubbed Strike Force Gallinule in December 2022, to investigate the mid to large-scale supply of methamphetamine in Albury-Wodonga.
As a result of that, McLeod's mobile phone number was intercepted by police.
Monitoring and analysis of the phone revealed that during the period of July 13, 2022, to January 8, 2023, McLeod supplied a total of 38.95 grams of methamphetamine across 41 transactions.
The firearms supply charge related to an approach McLeod made to fellow drug supplier Josh Sweeney, who was due to be sentenced in the District Court this week over this and his own set of serious drug charges.
"Do you know anyone buy bang bangs?" McLeod said in an encrypted messaging app to the North Albury man.
"Yer (sic)," he replied, "are they smalls or longs but."
"Both," McLeod said, to which Sweeney added: "I'm interested in the smalls for old brownie/dad, as I call him."
On McLeod's list of weapons - Sweeney took a photo of it on meeting her out the front of the IGA supermarket in East Albury on January 2 at 4.18pm - were a Remington single-barrel pump action rifle, a Winchester double-barrel, a .223 seven-shot rifle, a .22 pistol and a Glock 338 special snub nose.
Ammunition and a bayonet were also on her list.
Early the following morning, Sweeney made contact with an associate to tell him he had been offered some "toys" and wanted to know if he was interested.
"What pieces are available? A gun in your hands is one less than someone else's," the man replied.
He told Sweeney he was interested in the Glock and the .22, then asked if he could perhaps get three firearms in exchange for some "product" (drugs) or cash.
The man asked Sweeney if he could obtain photographs of the firearms and their machinations before making a final decision.
McLeod, who was further refused bail, will be sentenced on December 5.
