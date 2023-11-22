Emotions exploded as water balloon thrown off multi-level car park burst

A middle-aged Lavington man struck by a water balloon thrown from Albury's Volt Lane multi-deck car park angrily assaulted a boy he wrongly reckoned was the culprit.
Jason Paul Hoffman was carrying a small set of glass scales at the time, having just got out of his car in the Services NSW car park to go get the device a new battery.
The balloon exploded on hitting the scales, knocking these out of his hand and smashing to the ground, with shattered glass striking both he and his partner.
Hoffman then rushed to the Volt Lane car park lift, took it to the top floor and confronted the 16-year-old victim, who was waiting for the lift to head back down.
Defence lawyer Mark Cronin told Albury Local Court magistrate Melissa Humphreys the 49-year-old was normally a law-abiding man, with references put before the court attesting to his good character.
The assault, he argued on Wednesday, November 22, was at the lower end of seriousness, given this involved grabbing the boy by the shoulders, pushing him back slightly and also grabbing an arm.
In his sentencing submission, Mr Cronin also referred to recent comments made by Albury councillor Jess Kellahan about the "Volt Lane riff raff" causing issues at the location, including vandalism.
Cr Kellahan was arguing against a proposal to install electric vehicle chargers at a "known vandalism hot spot awash with urine".
Mr Cronin, who pushed for a non-conviction, said his client had felt entitled to "believe in the circumstances that (the teenager) was the person" but should have instead simply called the police and done nothing else.
He said something that had driven Hoffman's angry response was the knowledge that had the balloon struck his head, the result could have had catastrophic, life-threatening consequences.
That was because Hoffman had undergone surgery for a brain tumour, then had to have a stent inserted during surgery to drain fluid.
Hoffman pleaded guilty to a single charge of common assault.
The court was told how the victim caught the car park elevator on October 5 at 3.38pm, arriving at the top level a minute later.
He sat down and phoned a friend as he was bored, then they agreed to meet halfway between the car park and the KFC in David Street.
Police said Hoffman and his partner parked their car at 4.48pm and he got out with the scales.
"At this time an unknown person has thrown a yellow ... water balloon off one of the levels of the car park (and this) landed on the scales."
The balloon broke the scales, which were knocked out of his hands and onto the ground.
"Angry with whoever threw the water balloon, the accused went as fast as he could up the east side of the stairs of the multi-storey car park looking for the offender whilst his partner called police," Ms Humphreys was told.
After seeing the victim waiting outside the lift when the doors opened at the top level, Hoffman told him in a raised voice: "Did you throw anything off the f---ing balcony?"
The teenager said he didn't, so Hoffman asked if anyone else was in the vicinity.
When the victim said he hadn't seen anyone, Hoffman said: "Then it must have been you as you're the only one f---ing up here, c---."
Hoffman grabbed the teenager by his shoulders and forced him back slightly to the point where "the victim had his back against the wall".
The boy pushed Hoffman away, as he continued to be accused of throwing the balloon.
"The accused slightly raised his right arm to waist level while clenching a fist before immediately relaxing his hand and dropping his arm back down," police said.
"The accused then took hold of the victim's left forearm but the victim managed to wriggle it free, with the victim using just his left hand to repeatedly push the accused away ... "
The whole incident was captured on CCTV cameras, which also revealed the victim did not throw any balloons.
The teenager ran off and quickly came across some women, who he asked to call police.
They got there at 5pm and began to speak to the teenager, who identified Hoffman as he approached.
"The accused admitted he did not see who threw the water balloon and that he did not know which level of the car park the balloon came from. The accused denied he tried to punch the victim."
Police later found a balloon still full of water on level three.
Noting his medical history, Ms Humphreys said the court "understands why (Hoffman) has had a significant reaction" to the balloon striking him.
She said it was "unlikely" Hoffman, who she placed on a six-month conditional release order without conviction, would be seen "before the court again".
