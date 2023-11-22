The Border Mail
Thursday, 23 November 2023
Home/News/Court and Crime

Emotions exploded as water balloon thrown off multi-level car park burst

By Albury Court
Updated November 23 2023 - 7:59am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jason Paul Hoffman
Jason Paul Hoffman

A middle-aged Lavington man struck by a water balloon thrown from Albury's Volt Lane multi-deck car park angrily assaulted a boy he wrongly reckoned was the culprit.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.