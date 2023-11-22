Neesham-trained galloper set to start favourite in Wodonga Gold Cup on Friday

The Annabel Neesham-trained Watadeel has been installed as the $2.70-favourite for Friday's Wodonga Gold Cup.
Neesham has never previously targeted Wodonga's premier race and looks set for a hit and run mission with Watadeel the stable's sole runner at the meeting.
Watadeel was a last-start winner at Flemington on the last day of the four-day Melbourne Cup carnival when partnered by Jamie Kah.
Kah is set to be replaced in the saddle by Wiona Costin who may have to weave some magic on Watadeel after coming up with barrier 12 in the 12-horse field.
The Gary Colvin-trained Another One was handed the same barrier in the Wodonga Cup last year and endured a torrid run after being trapped four wide and running third after being nabbed late.
Wodonga trainer Craig Widdison will target his second win in his hometown feature with Banger who will be out to emulate Willi Willi who won the cup in 2019.
Banger finished at the tail of the field in the Wodonga Cup last year as a $41-chance and was given little chance by bookmakers on Friday and is quoted at $51.
Widdison felt Watadeel was a deserved favourite after his last-start Flemington victory but felt Wangaratta galloper Suparazi and Wagga galloper Another One were genuine hopes in the feature mile.
"Even though it's a small field, I think the cup field has got its fair share of quality this year," Widdison said.
"There are a few runners in the race with the right sort of form to win the cup.
"Watadeel is a deserved favourite and it was an impressive win at Flemington at his most recent start.
"But I think the next five horses in the market are more than handy.
"Another One's run first-up at Goulburn was good and he will only strip fitter for the run and improve.
"He is the class runner and is a Listed winner and probably deserved to win the race last year but had a torrid run and just got pipped.
"Getting Danny Beasley on board is another positive.
"Ben Brisbourne's horse, Suparazi, was a dominant winner of the Snake Gully Cup last Friday and the horse boasts a fairly handy career record.
"So it shapes as an intriguing race."
