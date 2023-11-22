The Border Mailsport
Wednesday, 22 November 2023
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Neesham-trained galloper set to start favourite in Wodonga Gold Cup on Friday

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated November 22 2023 - 7:22pm, first published 6:06pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Annabel Neesham-trained Watadeel has been installed the $2.70-favourite for Friday's Wodonga Gold Cup. Picture by Racing Photos
The Annabel Neesham-trained Watadeel has been installed the $2.70-favourite for Friday's Wodonga Gold Cup. Picture by Racing Photos

The Annabel Neesham-trained Watadeel has been installed as the $2.70-favourite for Friday's Wodonga Gold Cup.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.