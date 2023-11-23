Public school put into lockdown after 'inappropriate conduct' incident

Lavington Public School was put into lockdown after an "inappropriate conduct" incident involving a student.
Police and the school confirmed the lockdown was enacted on Wednesday, November 22.
Principal Nathan Fisher, in a message to parents, confirmed police and emergency services were called to the school.
"Today at lunchtime it was necessary to enact a lockdown to ensure student safety," Mr Fisher wrote.
"This lockdown was in response to an inappropriate student conduct which could have placed students and staff at risk.
"Multiple staff were present and police and ambulance were called to support the students.
"No students or staff were harmed throughout the incident.
"While classroom teachers have discussed this with students, it may also be helpful for parents to do the same, particularly those in their younger years."
Albury police confirmed the school had taken action to put the premises into lockdown and that two highway patrol units had been assigned to investigate.
A police spokesman said no offences had been recorded and no action had been taken by the officers.
The NSW Education Department has been contacted.
