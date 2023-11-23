Former Raider in 'shock' after being handed a golden opportunity with AFL club

Max Beattie is a step closer to achieving his AFL dream after being invited to train with Fremantle until late February.
Beattie was hoping to be picked up in Wednesday's AFL Rookie Draft but missed out on being selected.
However, his initial disappointment of being overlooked quickly turned to optimism after receiving a phone call from his manager Tim Hazell.
"Not long after the draft finished I received a call from my manager informing me that Fremantle was keen to have a closer look at me and had invited me to train for most of the pre-season," Beattie said.
"It was a bit of a shock really because I didn't even end up watching the Rookie Draft.
"But then my manager gave me a call and told me the news.
"I met with some of the Fremantle officials before the mid-season draft this year but nothing eventuated.
"My manager told me I was a slight chance to go in the Rookie Draft but Fremantle didn't pick me but obviously still has a bit of interest in me."
The former Wodonga Raider joined the SANFL club this year and proved his was more than capable of playing at the higher standard after finishing sixth in the Eagles' best and fairest.
He was also recently invited to take part in the SA AFL State Combine.
Beattie will fly over to Fremantle early next week and start training immediately with the Dockers up until Christmas.
"I hope to get over to Fremantle by either Monday or Tuesday," he said.
"The club has one spot remaining on their rookie list and there are another two players that have also been invited to train.
"We get to train with the club up until Christmas, have a break and then return early in the new year.
"The club has to make a final decision on who gets the last spot by February 15.
"So if you look at it, I have a one in three chance of gaining a spot.
"I feel that I have kept myself in pretty good shape since the season ended, so hopefully I can get over there, smash it on the training track and give myself the best chance of getting picked.
"I'm probably as fit as I was at the end of the pre-season this year and the pre-season has only just started."
Beattie said it was satisfying to know that all the hard work, dedication and his decision to relocate to Adelaide to play in the SANFL was starting to pay dividends.
"It is nice to get some reward and a bit of recognition because I feel like I have worked pretty hard over the past couple of years," he said.
"Hopefully I can now prove to Fremantle that I'm worthy of a spot on their list
"You don't come across these offers very often and I'm determined to make the most of my opportunity."
