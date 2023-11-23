The Border Mailsport
Thursday, 23 November 2023
Former Raider in 'shock' after being handed a golden opportunity with AFL club

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated November 23 2023 - 12:41pm, first published 11:44am
Max Beattie was at Wodonga Raiders last year, Woodville-West Torrens this year and could join Fremantle next year.
Max Beattie is a step closer to achieving his AFL dream after being invited to train with Fremantle until late February.

