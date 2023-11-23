The Border Mail
Thursday, 23 November 2023
'We're starting to see the rewards': Junior Thunder duo chasing dreams

Georgia Smith
By Georgia Smith
Updated November 23 2023 - 4:43pm, first published 4:03pm
Albury Thunder Junior Rugby League's Star Slater has joined the Sydney Roosters' under-17s, while Ella Semple has been selected in Canberra Raiders' under-17s squad.
An Albury Thunder junior duo have taken the next steps in their aspiring rugby league careers after being named in NRLW pathway programs.

