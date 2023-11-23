'We're starting to see the rewards': Junior Thunder duo chasing dreams

An Albury Thunder junior duo have taken the next steps in their aspiring rugby league careers after being named in NRLW pathway programs.
Star Slater and Ella Semple have both been selected in under-17 Lisa Fiaola Cup Squads for 2024, with Slater joining the Sydney Roosters and Semple uniting with Canberra Raiders.
The training programs aim to be a stepping stone to provide NRLW hopefuls with an opportunity to enter the elite system.
Albury Thunder Junior Rugby League president Scott Harris said it was great to see the locals further developing their skills, with the pair now set to travel for their respective training commitments.
While the club has never had a player reach the NRLW stage, Harris admitted it's just a matter of time.
"I'd say in the next few years we'll see that," he said.
"We had a massive amount of interest in the female tackle tournament we held in Lavington earlier in the year.
"There's definitely a call for NRLW, girls are seeing it on TV on Saturdays and Sundays and realising there's a pathway now to break into that.
"It's as popular as the men's sport."
While most juniors start off playing league tag, this year under-13s had an opportunity to contest the first Group Nine female tackle competition for the age group.
"The take up for that has been massive," Harris said.
"The girls are keen to play tackle, just like the boys."
With popularity growing, Harris said the club is looking at the possibility of upgrading facilities to include female change rooms.
It's not just the girls dreaming big, with several Thunder juniors also taking on representative duties with the Riverina Bulls.
"We're starting to see the rewards of the hard work kids are putting in and it's great to see," Harris said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.