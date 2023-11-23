Towards net zero: Botanic Gardens testing ground for renewable technology

Albury Council has deployed a new fleet of electric equipment to maintain the Botanic Gardens.
Working towards the council's goal of achieving net zero carbon emissions, the leaf blowers, whipper snippers, hedge trimmers, push mowers and chainsaws have been replaced by their battery-powered counterparts.
The fleet also includes a new utility vehicle and a zero-turn mower to maintain turf surfaces.
Albury mayor Kylie King labelled the Botanic Gardens a "perfect location to trial some of these advancements in technology".
"This is a great example of trialling some of this equipment as it comes onto the market, to test if it's fit for purpose, and from that we'll be able to have other transitions as ageing equipment reaches the end of its use," she said.
"This is a great example of technology evolving and changing."
Fuel consumption from vehicles and equipment stands as the council's third highest source of carbon emissions.
"We have a commitment to have zero net emissions by 2050," Cr King said.
"We have about 177 vehicles in our fleet and there's other equipment as well.
"So as they age, we will look to replace them, but you obviously have to be mindful of the technology that is available at the time and also the costs."
However, the introduction of the zero-emission fleet coincides with council replacing the electric leaf blowers on Dean Street with petrol-powered ones.
Following the article, the blowers were replaced by an electric fleet.
But Kevin Yaxley, co-owner of Circa 1928 Art Hotel, said the noisy, petrol-powered leaf blowers had returned about a month ago.
David Costello, Albury council's service leader city landscapes, said the electric leaf blowers have been replaced because they broke down.
"Two of our electric blowers have gone unserviceable, so we are getting those repaired as we speak," he said.
"As an interim measure we've had to use our back-up fleet which is the petrol blowers.
"These things obviously do go unserviceable from time to time, and that's part of the wider trial, to make sure the equipment is fit for purpose and acknowledging that technology is always continuously changing and evolving."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.