The Border Mail
Thursday, 23 November 2023
Home/News/Local News

Towards net zero: Botanic Gardens testing ground for renewable technology

Layton Holley
By Layton Holley
November 23 2023 - 3:44pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gardeners Grace Barrows and Ross Gothard test the new fleet of electric equipment at Albury's Botanic Garden. Picture by Mark Jesser
Gardeners Grace Barrows and Ross Gothard test the new fleet of electric equipment at Albury's Botanic Garden. Picture by Mark Jesser

Albury Council has deployed a new fleet of electric equipment to maintain the Botanic Gardens.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Layton Holley

Layton Holley

Journalist

Layton is a journalist at The Border Mail. He is interested in profiles, features, and hard news. If you have a story please reach out to him at layton.holley@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help