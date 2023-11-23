The Border Mail
Friday, 24 November 2023
Home/News/Local News

The 'hands-on lesson' that will drive Border year 10 students to learn

Sophie Else
By Sophie Else
November 24 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rotary Club of Albury Bob Walker, Albury High School Year 10 students Toby Spinks, 16 and Karinda Peet, 16 with Head teacher Greg King. They are looking forward to the event running for the first time in Albury. Picture by Mark Jesser
Rotary Club of Albury Bob Walker, Albury High School Year 10 students Toby Spinks, 16 and Karinda Peet, 16 with Head teacher Greg King. They are looking forward to the event running for the first time in Albury. Picture by Mark Jesser

In a bid to educate and instil responsible driving habits, a collaborative workshop for young drivers will be offered at the end of the month.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sophie Else

Sophie Else

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.