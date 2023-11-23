The 'hands-on lesson' that will drive Border year 10 students to learn

In a bid to educate and instil responsible driving habits, a collaborative workshop for young drivers will be offered at the end of the month.
The Rotary youth driver awareness workshop will be held on Wednesday, November 29 and Thursday, November 30 and will be an immersive experience for around 250 Year 10 students from schools such as James Fallon, Murray High and Indie.
Organisers said the event would be a "hands-on lesson that will reshape the way our youth approach road safety".
Albury Rotary's Bob Walker said the workshop was inspired by the foresight of senior Rotarian Scott Russell and aimed to create a lasting impact on the community's driving culture.
"It's a first for the Albury area, and the club decided to give it a go after a long time talking about it," Mr Walker said.
Mr Walker said it was important to keep telling the stories of being safe on the roads "because many others can't".
"If we can do what we can to increase the chances of people surviving, that's what we will do," he said.
"It's not only the people in the car you're in - but the people in other cars that you have always to be watching.
"We hope to take it across to our friends on the other side of the Border at one stage."
Albury High School student Karinda Peet, 16, said she was looking forward to the course, noting it would be great to have a deeper understanding of road safety.
"I like that we will be doing practical hands-on learning and not just staring at a screen," she said.
"People lose interest when it's the same screen and the same people talking for six hours, but I'm looking forward to this, and it'll be interesting to see what they teach us."
Fellow student Toby Spinks, 16, said it was a fantastic opportunity.
Mr Walker said it was a nationally recognised program with a focus on the practical elements.
Six topics will be spoken about throughout the two days.
He said students would even get an opportunity to speak to a car accident survivor.
"It'll be good for them to chat with someone who has gone through what they are trying to avoid," he said.
"And they'll be able to ask the victim questions about what they would change looking back at the accident."
Mr Walker said that the whole objective would be for the workshop to develop goals, plans, and strategies on the road.
"If we can save one person's life from the workshop, then it was worth it," he said.
