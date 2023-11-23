'The trophies were a big hit': Special touch for McKimmie Tournament

Tennis stars often dream about holding up an Australian Open trophy, and for some border players, that became a reality on the weekend.
Participants of the recent McKimmie Tournament had the opportunity to see the sought after men's and women's singles trophies at the Wodonga Tennis Centre as part of the AO on the Road regional Victorian Tour.
"The trophies were a big hit," Kiewa and Talgarno District Tennis Association president Angela Nevin Lewis said.
"Our tournament organiser, Gina Lahm, got in touch with Tennis Victoria and the trophies just happened to be in the region, which was another great bonus for the kids.
"We had lots of kids getting their medallions with the trophies in the foreground, which was pretty spectacular."
Over 60 players contested the annual McKimmie Tournament, which is named in honour of the late Nick McKimmie.
Now in its 15th year, the junior event saw youngsters from the Kiewa and Talgarno District Tennis Association go head-to-head in singles and doubles events.
"It's for our juniors to have a great day of tennis," Nevin Lewis added.
"A lot of these kids have been playing tennis against each other for years and it's an opportunity for them to have doubles partners from different clubs and play with their friends.
"At our Saturday competition, our junior section four and three comps aren't defined by gender, but at the McKimmie Tournament, other than our bottom age group, it's a girls and boys competition.
"They all just love the game, and there's also some very competitive tennis being played."
Tournament winners included: Oscar Bayne (under-17 boys singles), Oscar Bayne and Zoe Stamp (under-17 boys doubles), Elsie Star (under-17 girls singles), Chloe Lahm and Ella Lamb (under-17 girls doubles), Ella Lewis (under-15 girls singles), Gemma Lahm and Ella Lewis (under-15 girls doubles), Harrison Hodgkin (under-15 boys singles), Sam Reid and Max Whitsed (under-15 boys doubles), Will Lewis (under-13 boys singles), Zelk Shuttleworth and Shune Cole (under-13 boys doubles), Lily Dinneen and Ava Hutchinson (under-13 girls doubles), Isabel Fahey (under-13 girls singles), Chelsea Beggs and Elsie Baude (under-11 mixed doubles).
