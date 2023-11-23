The Border Mail
Thursday, 23 November 2023
'The trophies were a big hit': Special touch for McKimmie Tournament

Georgia Smith
By Georgia Smith
November 23 2023 - 4:39pm
The Australian Open trophies recently visited the Wodonga Tennis Centre for the McKimmie Tournament. Alice Hynes, 14, with the women's trophy and Caitlyn Larkin, 16, with the men's trophy. Picture by James Wiltshire
Tennis stars often dream about holding up an Australian Open trophy, and for some border players, that became a reality on the weekend.

