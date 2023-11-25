The Border Mail
Column

THEN AND NOW: Travelling the rich history of a great thoroughfare

By Greg Ryan Albury and District Historical Society
November 25 2023 - 1:00pm
A section of the Hume Highway south of Gundagai in 1951. In August 1954 'Route 31' signs began to appear across the full length of the highway as part of a national numbering scheme.
Prior to 1928 the Hume Highway was best known as the Great Southern Road.

