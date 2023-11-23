The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Savour a 'melting pot' of sounds with Jindera's Music at the Museum series

JO
By Jodie O'Sullivan
November 24 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Savour the melting pot of music from performer Dean Haitani at Jindera's Music in the Museum on Saturday, November 25. Picture supplied
Savour the melting pot of music from performer Dean Haitani at Jindera's Music in the Museum on Saturday, November 25. Picture supplied

An "exquisitely polished musician of depth and craft" will help kick off Jindera's Music at the Museum series on Saturday, November 25.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JO

Jodie O'Sullivan

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.