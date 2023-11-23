Savour a 'melting pot' of sounds with Jindera's Music at the Museum series

An "exquisitely polished musician of depth and craft" will help kick off Jindera's Music at the Museum series on Saturday, November 25.
Performer Dean Haitani will launch the event in the museum precinct from 7.30pm, showcasing his love of funk and old-school R&B, a melting pot of funky rhythms, jazzy influenced progressions, folk subtleties, country flavours and blues grit.
As an accomplished guitarist/singer/songwriter, during the past 28 years Dean has toured the US, UK, New Zealand and Europe; his appearance at Jindera will be followed next year by the famed Grigoryan Brothers.
Meanwhile the museum committee is starting to ramp up its festive fundraising for an ambitious new building project.
This much loved fixture of the Jindera community started operation some 54 years ago but president Margie Wehner says it's time to expand and "make some new history for the township".
The community is being asked to be part of Jindera's history in the making by purchasing an item from a collection of "gift" options to support the project.
The new building will nestle between the present Wagner's Store and what was the Wagner's second residence, known as the Cottage Craft block.
"As part of this fundraising effort, we would like you to consider a Christmas gift that will have a lasting impact on the recipient as well as this town and community," Ms Wehner said.
"Give a gift that will last long after many others have found their way to the recycle bin."
People can choose from buying a paver ($50), under-cover furniture including chairs ($75 each) and tables ($250 each) or hand-crafted metal screen to provide weather protection ($600) - with your name inscribed on pavers and recognition plaques added for other items.
Your family can even be inscribed on the museum's Heritage Honour Board for a donation of $5000.
In addition there are gift certificates for museum entry, yearly passes and tearoom vouchers and event attendance vouchers if anyone is looking for further festive ideas.
"You will be presented with a gift certificate, delivered in a specially designed Jindera Museum Christmas Card, celebrating the gift and the contribution to Jindera's history making," Ms Wehner added.
