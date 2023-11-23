Trainer declares 'Banger is going better than his form suggests'

Trainer Craig Widdison has warned punters that Banger can improve sharply in the $100,000 Wodonga Gold Cup, (1590m) on Friday.
The eight-year-old gelding has gone around at long odds at his three starts this preparation and is given little hope by bookmakers in the cup and is a 50/1 chance in pre-post markets.
He also finished near the tail of the field at his most recent outing at Wagga earlier this month.
However, Widdison felt Banger could improve sharply on Friday and will be ridden by Hannah Williams who won aboard the gelding in this year's Corowa Cup in March.
"Banger is going better than his form suggests," Widdison said.
"His run at Wagga the other day was better than it looks on paper.
"It was a really slow run race and the leader dominated it.
"He got back as is his usual racing pattern and was going for a run at the top of the straight and got shut out.
"That more or less hindered his chances."
Widdison felt a return to racing on his home track would enhance the prospects of Banger who boasts two wins and two minor placings from six previous starts at Wodonga.
"The horse is not going bad by any means and has raced well at Wodonga before," he said.
"Hannah has a good affinity with the horse but I was hoping the cup field wouldn't be as strong as it is.
"I was also hoping the rain would arrive but it looks like if we get any rain, it won't be until after the final race which is a good result for the club but not for my own stable's benefit.
"He is an honest old bugger but doesn't win out of turn anymore.
"But judging on his track work here, he is going as well as ever."
Widdison will have a strong hand at his hometown cup meeting with eight runners and felt Oh No Mikki in the $35,000 Benchmark 64 Handicap, (1100m) was his best hope before copping a horror draw.
"I thought Oh No Mikki was my best chance until the barrier draw where he ended up with 13," he said.
"So that is going to make it fairly tough for him."
Widdison felt Ellessthree in the $37,500 3YO Maiden Handicap, (1200m) was his strongest hope.
"I thought Ellessthree was good first-up when running second behind Hanging Rock who looks like being a smart galloper in the making," Widdison said.
"She has taken good improvement out of that and has drawn well.
"On her home track, I would be disappointed if she wasn't fighting out the finish."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.