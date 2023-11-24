The Border Mail
Saturday, 25 November 2023
Home/News/Local News

'I'm one of two to survive this thing': Dylan's amazing story of near fatal bites

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
November 25 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Encephalitis survivor Dylan Meyer embraces his stepfather Brendan Saunders and Debra Meyer-Saunders as they prepare for what will be a special Christmas after an arduous year. Picture by Mark Jesser
Encephalitis survivor Dylan Meyer embraces his stepfather Brendan Saunders and Debra Meyer-Saunders as they prepare for what will be a special Christmas after an arduous year. Picture by Mark Jesser

MOSQUITO bites are annoying, but for Dylan Meyer they have been life-altering.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.