The Border Mail
Thursday, 23 November 2023
Home/News/Local News

Driver to get notice as car crashes through fence after collision

Layton Holley
By Layton Holley
Updated November 23 2023 - 5:52pm, first published 5:33pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Two car collision results in crash through fence.
Two car collision results in crash through fence.

A two-vehicle collision has resulted in a car crashing through a brick fence in Wodonga.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Layton Holley

Layton Holley

Journalist

Layton is a journalist at The Border Mail. He is interested in profiles, features, and hard news. If you have a story please reach out to him at layton.holley@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.