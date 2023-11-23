Driver to get notice as car crashes through fence after collision

A two-vehicle collision has resulted in a car crashing through a brick fence in Wodonga.
Paramedics and police responded to the incident at about 2.05pm on Thursday, November 23.
Wodonga police said one car failed to give way, resulting in a car striking a fence on the corner of Smyth and Stanley streets in Wodonga.
No one was injured in the accident.
Police said an infringement notice would be given to the driver for failing to give way.
Meanwhile, in other road-related news, Baranduda motorists have expressed frustration at the "chaos" roadworks in the area have caused.
Ongoing works that mean traffic lights being installed at a major Baranduda intersection won't operate until next year have residents upset, with one describing it as a "s--t show".
Temporary stop signs and a reduced speed limit have been placed at the intersection of John Schubert Drive and Glenwood Boulevard.
