Stubbs: We've been racing against the cream of the country trained NSW horses

Trainer Ron Stubbs feels the tight Wodonga track could be the biggest hurdle for Bianco Vilano to overcome in the $100,00 Wodonga Gold Cup, (1590m) on Friday.
Bianco Vilano was nominated for the Snake Gully Cup last Friday but Stubbs opted not to run at Gundagai with the track notorious for suiting on-pace runners.
Stubbs conceded the Wodonga track also favoured runners who could settle prominent in the run but felt Bianco Vilano could storm over the top of his rivals late with the right run.
The son of Foxwedge has had two runs this preparation in much tougher company at Randwick in the Kosciuszko and Barn Dance and drops in grade in the Wodonga feature.
"The Wodonga Cup... it's never an easy race to win," Stubbs said.
"There are some horses in the cup that boast some good metropolitan form and will be hard to beat.
"In saying that I think my horse is dropping in class compared to his two runs this preparation when he has been racing against the cream of country trained NSW horses.
"I was very happy with his last run when he only got beaten two-and-a-half lengths and he will be better for the run.
"To be honest, I'm looking forward to targeting the cup on Friday."
Bianco Vilano will be partnered by Jason Lyon and is quoted as a $7-chance in pre-post markets.
Despite his best form being up to 1400m, Stubbs dismissed Bianco Vilano's was a query to be able to run out a strong mile.
"I don't think his ability to run a strong mile is an issue at all," he said.
"He can power over 1400m and he has only had one previous attempt over the mile in the Albury Guineas when he was very much still on a learning curve.
"You never know until you try but I feel the mile is more of an advantage for my horse rather than a disadvantage."
Stubbs conceded that Lyon would have to be mindful of settling too far back in the run with the short Wodonga home-straight.
"Being a backmarker at Wodonga, you are always going to need your fair share of luck," Stubbs said.
"There is no good trying to change the horse's racing pattern though to suit the track, you have to ride the horse the way that best suits him which is back in the field and hope for luck in the straight."
Stubbs felt the Annabel Neasham-trained Watadeel looked the hardest to beat after winning at Flemington over the Melbourne Cup carnival at his most recent run.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.