Jordy Girl primed to shed bridesmaid tag in opener at Wodonga Cup meeting

There is a sense of deja vu for the David O'Prey-trained Jordy Girl heading into the Wodonga Gold Cup meeting on Friday.
Jordy Girl ran second in the opening race on Wodonga Cup day last year in a maiden.
Fast forward 12-months and Jordy Girl is still searching for her first career win and will once again tackle the first race on the card when she contests the $37,500 3YO & UP Maiden, (1100m) with Logan McNeil aboard.
Jordy Girl has finished runner-up on five occasions and looks to have found a perfect race to shed her bridesmaid tag.
The four-year-old mare was narrowly beaten as her most recent start at Wagga earlier this month after resuming from a 20-week spell.
Jordy Girl was well supported on that occasion after being backed from $2.15 into the $1.70 odds-on favourite.
"I'm hoping the stable can start the day off well with Jordy Girl," O'Prey said.
"She has been knocking on the door but getting beat by the barest of margins."
O'Prey enjoyed a memorable Wodonga Gold Cup meeting last year where he enjoyed plenty of success with a winning double as well as three of his gallopers finishing runner-up.
Dalroshio and Teetotal both won while This Skilled Cat, Jordy Girl and A Magic Gust all finished second.
All four will once again contest races on the Wodonga Gold Cup card with the exception of This Skilled Cat who has retired.
The O'Prey stable will heavily target the meeting with 11-runners across the eight races.
"It is satisfying not only for the stable to have so many runners on cup day but also for the owners who want the thrill of their horse running on the biggest meeting of the year," O'Prey said.
"You always need your fair share of luck on these big days but we will certainly be trying.
"I think I've probably got two nice chances while my other runners will need a bit of luck and things to fall in place."
Apart from Jordy Girl, O'Prey was also upbeat about the chances of A Magic Gust in the $37,500 3YO & Up Maiden, (1400m)
A Magic Gust will also be partnered by McNeil and finished third at his most recent run at Echuca earlier this month.
"A Magic Gust has been consistent without winning and I feel the 1400m will suit him on Friday after racing over 1200m at his previous start," O'Prey said.
O'Prey felt Miss Athena could also be ultra-competitive in the $35,000 Benchmark 58 Handicap, (1590m) who will also be partnered by McNeil.
The stable will be hoping for a boilover in the Wodonga Cup with Sellente who is a $41-chance and will be ridden by Brendan Ward.
Sellente will need to improve sharply on his most recent effort after being beaten by 14-lengths at Albury.
"Sellente is raced by a big syndicate so we thought we may as well have a crack at the cup," O'Prey said.
"He goes good at Wodonga but obviously he would have to run out of his skin and he will be up the front trying to make his own luck."
