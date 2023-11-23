CEGLAR'S CERTAINTIES: Jono's best bets and quaddie for Wodonga Gold Cup day

Clearly the best bet on the card and if you are chasing your tail coming into the last, this is the galloper to back to blast the bookies. Trained on the track by Peter Maher, Nolan had his fair share of issues as a younger horse but is a galloper on the upward spiral. Had 12-months off the scene but has resumed with two consecutive wins and should be approaching peak fitness at his third run back. Nolan looks to have the most upside in the race compared to his rivals and if you can get $3 or more, don't be afraid to load up and head home with a pocket full of cash.