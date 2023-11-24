How Taryn Brumfitt found the courage to 'say the things the world needs to hear'

Taryn Brumfitt's hair is casually swept up into a pony tail, she's wearing white sneakers, a skirt and a black T-shirt that says "crew", along with the rest of her team.
The 2023 Australian of the Year is mingling with the group of 70-plus students who've gathered for her ACTIVATE youth event on the leafy grounds of Wodonga's La Trobe University campus.
It's a warm day on the Border and the leading body image activist is busy bopping about from one group to the next; she laughingly remarks that she's actually getting rather sweaty.
It's a far cry from her fancy foray to the White House at the end of last month, where she was invited to dinner by US president Joe Biden and the First Lady, Dr Jill Biden, in honour of Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.
The invite was such a surprise honour that her mother thought it was a scam, Brumfitt reveals.
"(But) If you know me at all you'll know that when opportunity knocks, I'm always standing right behind the door ready to answer," Brumfitt posted to Instagram a few weeks before her US trip.
"I know from experience precisely how one meeting, one conversation, one idea sparked between two minds can change your trajectory, and the world.
"I'm thrilled I'll also have my colleague Dr Zali Yager travelling with me to network in with other global body image experts, and to work with me to use our brief visit as the springboard to taking the Embrace Kids message around the globe."
The bubbly Brumfitt, who says she wore a sparkly sequinned suit to the prestigious dinner, rocked up to meet the president with a copy of her "big yellow book".
She describes the experience as "fun and a bit surreal'.
"But nothing brings me more joy than being with you guys here today," Brumfitt said at the conclusion of her Border event on November 22.
She chose Albury-Wodonga as the first regional cab off the rank for the ACTIVATE series she plans to take around the country - to inspire young people to move, nourish, appreciate and be kind to their bodies.
Young leaders from 20 schools across the region and a group of key stakeholders took part in a series of workshops around body image, self-compassion and leadership and watched a screening of the Embrace Kids documentary.
"Did you enjoy the film?" Brumfitt asked. "We made it for you."
She reflected that it was 302 days since the Australian of the Year honour was bestowed on her.
But it's been a more than 10-year effort to get body positivity on the map.
Ten years where she has learnt to overcome her fear of public speaking and "find the courage to say the things the world needs to hear".
In a whirlwind wrap-up of the day, Brumfitt pointed to key themes raised in the Embrace Kids film - indeed, she says, the film "does most of the heavy lifting" in terms of covering the subject matter.
She reminded the day's participants of the dogs in the film.
"We don't ask a sausage dog to round up sheep on a farm," she says.
"We never ask dogs to be anything other than what they are."
And we need to adopt the same approach with people.
"All bodies are different and it's our differences that make us special," Brumfitt says.
"Let me tell you, the very least interesting thing about you is how you look!"
Learning to embrace your body is a super-power, according to Brumfitt.
"It's an edge (in life) to have a great relationship with yourself and your body," she points out.
"People who embrace their bodies are much more likely to be happier and healthier."
So how do we do that exactly?
Brumfitt's mission through the Embrace Collective is to reach one million Australian children sharing resources based on four key themes:
Brumfitt implored students to make a pact with their friends - to "never say anything negative about ourselves or other people's bodies".
She urges young people, parents and, well pretty much everyone, to take a much tougher stance and "be discerning" about who we follow on social media.
Take a leaf out of actor and influencer Jameela Jamil (who features in the film) and adopt the mantra: Block, Mute, Delete, Repeat anything or anyone who makes you feel bad!
"Fill up your feeds with role models who make you want to be a better person."
And she urges young people particularly to beware "comparison-itis".
"We are so good at comparing ourselves on social media - (where) everyone is showing up in their best lives," Brumfitt explains.
"Then we compare our 'behind the scenes life' and it can make us feel a bit lousy."
Brumfitt says you don't have to love your body but you do have to re-frame pointing out the negative bits.
"I hope you will leave here learning to embrace your body a bit more than before you walked in at the start of the day," she told her new disciples, who she charged with the task of spreading the word - and the love!
"I feel so much hope from watching you today and hearing your stories."
For those who missed the opportunity to engage with this event, Brumfitt insists there's one thing parents, teachers and all of us can do to help kids stop hating their bodies.
Role model self-love in front of them.
Stop pointing out the wobbly bits, the saggy bits, the any bits of your body you don't like - and start celebrating what your body can do instead.
Oh, and watch the Embrace Kids film as a family.
"It's a real opportunity for families to have open, frank and heart-led conversations about the big subjects," Brumfitt says.
