What a thrill this will be, prior to the Big Bash clash in Sydney

A host of Cricket Albury-Wodonga players will contest the inaugural T20 Country Bash grand final.
The players were part of the Riverina team which won the southern pool final in Orange on Thursday.
Riverina smashed Southern Districts by 94 runs in the first game and then sealed its spot in the decider with a 52-run win over Central Coast.
"It was unreal, the way we played in the first game set the standard for the next one," delighted coach Trent Ball said.
Wagga opener Ethan Bartlett smashed 44 runs from only 16 balls against Southern, with four boundaries and four sixes at a stunning strike rate of 275.
CAW's Josh Staines (Belvoir) and Wagga's Beck Frostick were both unbeaten on 45 and 57 respectively.
"We went as hard as we could in the power play (with openers Bartlett and Ben Mitchell) and have enough depth to cover whatever happens," Ball explained.
Hamish Starr (2-9) and Mitchell (2-14) were pivotal in ripping through Southern for 91.
In the afternoon's southern pool final, Riverina was in trouble at 5-51, but Belvoir's Nick Whitelaw and Lavington's Chris Galvin combined in a 57-run stand.
"That partnership won us the game, instead of getting bowled out for 80, we scraped together 124," Ball offered.
Lavington duo Ryan Brown and Luke Docherty then tore through Central Coast's top order as the team collapsed for only 72.
"They showed their class, they were unplayable at times, even against such a strong batting line-up," Ball revealed.
Riverina will now play Greater Illawarra in the Country Bash final at Sydney Showground Stadium on January 17, with the Big Bash game between Sydney Thunder and Melbourne Renegades later that night.
Meanwhile, Riverina is currently contesting the 50-over NSW Country Championships in Orange, although rain is forecast over the weekend.
Riverina's game against Central Coast on Friday was abandoned, due to rain, with Riverina 2-14.
And it's the same prediction for CAW on Saturday.
Those Riverina players are unavailable, with ladder leaders Belvoir away to Tallangatta.
Elsewhere, East Albury is home to Corowa, Lavington hosts St Patrick's, Baranduda makes the trip to New City, Albury is away to North Albury and Wodonga Raiders are home to Wodonga.
