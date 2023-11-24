The Border Mailsport
Friday, 24 November 2023
Home/Sport/Cricket

What a thrill this will be, prior to the Big Bash clash in Sydney

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated November 24 2023 - 4:25pm, first published 11:02am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Riverina captain Josh Staines hit six fours in his unbeaten 45 against Southern Districts in the Country Bash. Picture by Carla Freedman
Riverina captain Josh Staines hit six fours in his unbeaten 45 against Southern Districts in the Country Bash. Picture by Carla Freedman

A host of Cricket Albury-Wodonga players will contest the inaugural T20 Country Bash grand final.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.