The Border Mail
Saturday, 25 November 2023
Home/News/Local News

Floating sauna on North East lake? Project planner explains what it is

Ted Howes
By Ted Howes
November 25 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
One of the images submitted in the planning permit application. Picture supplied
One of the images submitted in the planning permit application. Picture supplied

What is expected to be touted as "the only floating sauna on mainland Australia" has been put forward as a tourism drawcard for Beechworth.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ted Howes

Ted Howes

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.