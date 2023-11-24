Floating sauna on North East lake? Project planner explains what it is

What is expected to be touted as "the only floating sauna on mainland Australia" has been put forward as a tourism drawcard for Beechworth.
The pontoon structure proposed for Lake Sambell has drawn bewilderment and fascination from Beechworth locals - what the devil is a floating sauna?
Planner Nick Vlahandreas, who applied for a planning permit for the sauna on behalf of Beechworth businessman Michael Patterson, said the structure would float just south of the Lake Sambell Playground.
Mr Vlahandreas, of Bright planning consultants Mountain Planning, said the idea was inspired by a floating sauna launched at Lake Derby in Tasmania in 2020.
He said Beechworth coffee vendor Michael Patterson was "the brains behind the operation" which is based on a Scandinavian concept.
"It will be the only floating sauna in mainland Australia, Michael is behind the project, he's a keen mountain biker and checked out the floating sauna in Tassie after a ride," Mr Vlahandreas said.
"I'm a mountain biker too, and I get to Derby once a year, I always go to the floating sauna.
"What it's great for is it actually value adds to the family experience of the destination.
"So quite often, you find that, the guys will go mountain biking for the day, and the women will go to the floating sauna and do other things.
"Then the blokes will enjoy it after the ride, it is perfect, especially with the ability to have that cold plunging that you'll get at Lake Sambell."
Mr Vlahandreas said the structure would feature a sun deck, lounge, office and be connected to the shore.
"There's a pontoon that will be attached to the shore and you walk along the pontoon to the floating sauna structure," he said.
"Everything's constructed in a way where it will move up and down with the water levels of the lake."
He said it is hoped the floating sauna would be open year round, operating from 7am to 9pm.
"It will probably be closed on catastrophic fire danger days because you don't want people in there at those times but otherwise it would run all year round," he said.
"On our plans, you'll see indicative lighting on there as well, everything's solar, none of this is connected to the grid whatsoever, it's self sufficient."
Mr Vlahandreas said he was waiting for the planning permit from Indigo Shire Council.
"If we get it, then it's full steam ahead," he said. "We need to order the equipment in from Europe, as soon as we have that planning permit in our hands, that order will be paid for and it'll be thrown on a ship down to Australia."
He said the structure would be constructed from scratch with the wood heater and elements for the sauna imported.
"It was designed by people at a little company out of Wodonga, but in essence, it's the the brainchild of Michael," he said.
The application for the permit in on display at Indigo Shire Council but not available online.
The owner of Tasmania's floating sauna, Nigel Reeves, said there was no development application required for his project as it was constructed on a floating pontoon and was therefore classed as a temporary structure.
