A blood nose, getting the rig out and being interviewed - all on national TV

The player who made the biggest impression during the AFL draft is focused on getting bigger.
The emotional reaction from family and friends when Albury's Phoenix Gothard was surprisingly selected by GWS at No. 12 on Monday night was the highlight of the event, which was broadcast on Fox Footy.
The celebrations were so wild it left Gothard with a potentially awkward issue on live television, but he handled it superbly.
"I honestly wasn't focusing too much on the draft at that point, I was celebrating with Connor, his family and friends," Gothard revealed of the moment after great friend and Albury team-mate Connor O'Sullivan was chosen by Geelong at No. 11.
"Then I heard my name and all the boys jumped on me, I said in another interview I got hit more in the nose than I ever have in a footy game.
"I walked up there with a little blood nose and had to wipe it off quickly before I shook (former long-time GWS captain) Phil Davis's hand.
"I'll remember that moment (being selected and the celebrations) forever."
(The vision of O'Sullivan, cutting short a chat with former Geelong superstar Joel Selwood to celebrate with Gothard, was yet another unforgettable moment).
And despite the pandemonium around him, the 18-year-old also showed tremendous composure when he quickly realised he was needed on stage.
"I remember screaming, 'I need a shirt' (Gothard didn't have a Murray Bushrangers club shirt), lucky enough I had a good mate (O'Sullivan), who could hand me his shirt and get his rig (body) out on television, so I'm sure he wasn't too fussed about it though," he laughed.
The 179cm, 72kg Gothard was then quizzed light-heartedly if he was happy when his rig was also on national television, showing a cut physique as he quickly put on the 198cm O'Sullivan's shirt.
"I suppose so, but I definitely have to put on some more weight," he chuckled.
And Gothard, who had been a Carlton fan until last Monday night, admits it's a young star of the AFL who provides motivation with his size and style of play.
"My favourite player is (Port Adelaide's) Zak Butters, I take a lot of inspiration out of his game and inspiration out of his physicality, that's something I'd like to implement into my game, it's an area I lack a little bit," he explained.
Gothard was even superimposed on the Giants' social media as 'Order of the Phoenix' after the 2007 movie, Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix.
"They asked me, 'are you a fan of Harry Potter'? I said, 'no', but I think the Giants have the best social media team in the AFL," he offered.
"I was lucky enough to be on the Today show and Sunrise program, one of the Giants' staff members said, 'how good is this'? It's great exposure for the club', that was pretty cool, it's all pretty surreal."
The selection of Gothard and O'Sullivan continues a marvellous recruiting record by their home club Albury.
Since 2012, the Tigers have had 14 players drafted, including 2021 Melbourne premiership player Charlie Spargo (No. 29, 2017).
Gothard leaves for Sydney on Saturday and starts pre-season training on Monday.
He will live with the club's other draftees, but in keeping with his likeable nature, admits his cooking needs a lift.
"I'm working on it, I can only cook two meals at the moment," he admitted.
"I cooked spaghetti bolognese before every footy game, I did say two meals, maybe it's only one (laughs)."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.