New operating model needed to make sure mountain bike park survives

The future of a popular mountain bike park will become more secure under a plan to be considered by Alpine Shire councillors on Tuesday, November 28.
The park is currently managed by Alpine Community Plantations, a not-for-profit group with volunteer representatives from the council, Alpine Cycling Club, Hancock Victorian Plantations, North East Victoria Hang Gliding Club, and Bright and District Chamber of Commerce.
Councillors will vote on whether to negotiate a licence agreement with HVP to oversee the operations and management of Mystic Park, and contract the operations of Mystic Park to a professional operator.
A report to the council notes the park has experienced rapid growth since 2016.
"In an assessment carried out in 2022, Mystic Park was estimated to attract approximately 58,000 visitors to the Alpine Shire each year, contributing an estimated $27.1 million into the local economy and supporting 227 local jobs," the report said.
Alpine Council director assets, and ACP board member, Alan Rees, said a more contemporary operating model was now required to ensure maximum benefit to park users.
"If we go down this path, the current community interests, access and safety principles will remain a key focus of the new operating model," he said.
