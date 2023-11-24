Kylie Whitehead has just faced some of the world's best lawn bowlers

Wodonga star Kylie Whitehead has created history in the Bowls Premier League.
Whitehead became the first player to make the All-Star team on debut.
"It's one of the best competitions I've ever played in, given it was a mixed competition, so you're against the best players in the world like (Scotland's) Alex Marshall and (Australia's) Aron Sherriff and other Australian players, so in terms of the quality, you couldn't get any better," she outlined.
The week-long event was held in Brisbane, with Whitehead's Melbourne eXtreme outfit toppled by Tweed Heads Ospreys in the final.
Tweed's Aaron Teys pipped Sherriff for the MVP, joining Whitehead in All-Star selection.
As an Australian representative, Whitehead had had previous opportunities to contest the competition, but wasn't able to with her work commitments as a physiotherapist.
And despite the 29-year-old's vast experience in the sport, she admits picking up a host of pointers.
"Some of the shots (the best) played were jaw-dropping," she said.
"They never say die, you can never feel safe you're going to win an end when they have a bowl in their hands.
"You know you have to be at your best to have any chance of beating them.
"Knowing that I was able to play well and be consistent, I came away realising I can play at that level."
