The Border Mail
Saturday, 25 November 2023
Home/News/Court and Crime

Gosh, bad boy Josh banged up for 'bang bangs' and string of drug mug crimes

By Albury Court
November 25 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Sweeney
Josh Sweeney

A North Albury criminal who has served jail time over serious domestic violence offences will remain behind bars until early 2026 for his role as a major "ice" supplier.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.