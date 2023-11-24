Gosh, bad boy Josh banged up for 'bang bangs' and string of drug mug crimes

A North Albury criminal who has served jail time over serious domestic violence offences will remain behind bars until early 2026 for his role as a major "ice" supplier.
Methamphetamine man Josh Beau Sweeney was handed a four-year jail term in the District Court in Albury, with a non-parole stretch of two years and eight months.
Judge Sean Grant was told, in a Director of Public Prosecutions outline of the case, how police established Strike Force Gallinule in December, 2022, to investigate the the supply of the drug in the Albury-Wodonga area.
A police analysis of Sweeney's phone revealed the supply of 161 grams of "ice" over 93 transactions, between December 1, 2022, and March 1, 2023.
Over the same period, Sweeney - the son of the late notorious Border bikie Graham "Jack" Sweeney - also supplied 558 grams of cannabis leaf, over 14 transactions.
On December 10, 2022, an associate contacted Sweeney to request he supply medication.
The following day, Sweeney gave the man quantities of the anticonvulsant, analgesic and anxiolytic medication pregabalin, known by the brand name of Lyrica.
He assaulted an officer while being arrested at his home on February 23. With his hands cuffed, Sweeney lunged at a female senior constable.
Sweeney previously pleaded guilty in Albury Local Court to supply a prohibited drug at greater than an indictable but less than a commercial quantity, supply a prohibited drug at greater than a small but less than an indictable quantity and supply a prohibited drug at greater than a commercial quantity.
Other charges that Judge Grant took into consideration on sentencing Sweeney were assault police, possess or use a prohibited weapon without a permit, possess a prohibited drug, possess or attempt to prescribe a restricted substance, deal with property being the proceeds of crime and supply firearm.
These were supply a prohibited drug at greater than an indictable but less than a commercial quantity, supply a prohibited drug over seven grams of cannabis and offering to supply firearms when not a firearms dealer.
Monitoring and analysis of McLeod's phone revealed that during the period of July 13, 2022, to January 8, 2023, she supplied a total of 38.95 grams of methamphetamine across 41 transactions.
Regarding Sweeney's firearms charge, Sweeney had offered to act as a middleman for McLeod in her efforts to sell a Remington single-barrel pump action rifle, a Winchester double-barrel, a .223 seven-shot rifle, a .22 pistol, a Glock 338 special snub nose, ammunition and a bayonet.
Sweeney, 34, and McLeod, 44, met out the front of the IGA supermarket in East Albury on January 2 at 4.18pm.
During the rendezvous, Sweeney took a photograph of McLeod's list, having previously received an encrypted message in which she asked: "Do you know anyone buy bang bangs?"
"Yer (sic)," he replied, "are they smalls or longs but."
The following morning Sweeney made contact with an associate to tell him he had been offered some "toys".
"What pieces are available? A gun in your hands is one less than someone else's," the man replied.
He told Sweeney he was interested in the Glock and the .22, then asked if he could perhaps get three firearms in exchange for some "product" (drugs) or cash.
The man asked Sweeney if he could obtain photographs of the firearms before making a final decision.
Sweeney has been held in custody since being arrested at his home on February 23, after which he initially faced close to 170 charges - the vast majority of which were withdrawn on his guilty pleas.
He had lunged at the policewoman to try to knock his phone out of her hand.
Other police took him to the ground but in the process he knocked over the policewoman, causing her left hand to became intertwined with the handcuffs.
She suffered swelling, bruising and small lacerations to her fingers.
A search of Sweeney's home uncovered drug sale tick lists, "ice" pipes, small zip-lock bags and scales, along with 11.6 grams of methamphetamine, $200 in a bedside drawer and another $200 in his wallet, a trench knife, a quantity of the opiate prescription medicine buprenorphine and 3.387 kilograms of 1,4-Butanediol.
Sweeney will first become eligible for parole on February 4, 2026.
