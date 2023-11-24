'I feel humbled.' French flavour as ambassador opens charity pantry

A village devastated by World War I and a town scarred by the Black Summer bushfires have been bonded by the opening of a food pantry for the needy.
The Villers-Bretonneux Commander building belonging to Corryong FoodShare was officially launched on Friday, November 24, by the French ambassador to Australia Jean-Pierre Thebault.
"Today I feel humbled to be present here," Mr Thebault told an audience of more than 60 including Indi MP Helen Haines and Towong mayor Andrew Whitehead.
Standing before a railing, decorated with red, white and blue streamers, Mr Thebault reflected on how support from Victoria was crucial in rebuilding Villers-Bretonneux, after it was flattened in World War I, and that gratitude helped spark a want to help Corryong in the wake of the 2019-20 inferno.
"When they knew that something dreadful was happening here, that was affecting the life of so many, they said 'how can we help?' and I'm very proud today that this is one of the projects that benefited from their solidarity," Mr Thebault said.
A donation from Villers-Bretonneux funded the building, with assistance also provided through $50,000 grants from Albury Rotary Club and Border Trust, as well as a $15,000 donation from Towong Hill station owner John Mitchell who lost property in the bushfires.
Mr Thebault later told The Border Mail that the support from France showed distance was no barrier to being able to help.
"It's a symbol of the fact that even if you are very far away, on the other side of the planet, you still think about the place where help came from at a time of dire need and it's a symbol of the fact that worldwide communities are connected and need to keep this tradition of connection," he said.
"I was also very impressed today by meeting those young girls from Corryong College, the kind of work they do, not only be speaking French, which I was impressed with, but also by volunteering and engaging."
Mr Thebault was also rapt to meet Upper Murray French citizen Olga Siret, who moved to Australia after meeting and then marrying Wangaratta-raised Ian Cesa.
For Ms Siret, who grew up in Nantes and now lives at Tintaldra and works in economic development, it was a thrill.
"It means a lot and it's very humbling and very exciting to have such an important representative of France in such a small community," Ms Siret said.
"It brings a lot of hope and happiness with all the connections France and Australia have.
"It's celebrating memory but not only that, it's the relationship."
For pastors Carol Allen and her husband Douglas Allen, who ran Corryong FoodShare, it was also an emotional day.
Mr Allen, 88, was close to tears during the formalities and as he offered a prayer while lauding the transformation of a "derelict property" into having a "great future use".
Corryong College acting assistant principal Nadia Edwards said the charity provided food for use in school programs and also feeds those who would otherwise have no tucker at recess or lunch.
"This not nourishes their body but their soul," Ms Edwards said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.