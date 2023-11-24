The Border Mailsport
Friday, 24 November 2023
Home/Sport/AFL Local

The Pies off-season build continues, adding a 2017 premiership player

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
November 24 2023 - 2:54pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Richards played in Wangaratta's 2017 premiership against Albury.
Nick Richards played in Wangaratta's 2017 premiership against Albury.

Wangaratta has welcomed back premiership player Nick Richards.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.