The Pies off-season build continues, adding a 2017 premiership player

Wangaratta has welcomed back premiership player Nick Richards.
He last played for the Pies in the 2019 grand final loss against Lavington after claiming a flag against Albury two years earlier.
"He's a good person and obviously nice to get another quality person back to the club, obviously the family has a rich history, Robbie (Nick's father) was at the club too, so it's always good to get people with strong family ties back to the club," 2023 captain Daine Porter said.
The Richards family shared a unique moment during that 2017 Ovens and Murray Football League grand final day.
Nick and younger brother Joe, who's now at AFL club Collingwood, joined younger sister Olivia in deciders, with the latter in the Pies' under 16 netball team.
"He'll add to our great depth and versatility, he can play on-ball, wing, half-forward, probably even half-back," Porter added.
Richards has been based in Sydney.
It's been a bumper off-season for the Pies.
The preliminary finalists signed West Preston Lakeside duo Alex Federico and Aidan Tilley last month and followed it with the full-time recruitment of Brad Melville from the VFL.
