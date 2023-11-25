The Border Mail
Sunday, 26 November 2023
YOUR SAY: Audience ovations, foot stamping and applause still thundering

By Letters to the Editor
November 26 2023 - 10:30am
St Matthew's Albury hosted several of the Albury Chamber Music Festival concerts. Picture supplied
Festival success music to our ears

The Albury Chamber Music Festival, November 17, 18, 19, brought visitors from across Australia, standing ovations, foot stamping, and applause is still thundering across the Border.

