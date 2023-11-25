YOUR SAY: Audience ovations, foot stamping and applause still thundering

Leading arts patrons and composers from across state borders and large audiences provided a welcome stimulus to the Border economy and with the theme of Favourite Things and World Peace it was a recipe for success. ABC Goulburn Murray's Gaye Pattison interviewed Nance Grant AM MBE, as she launched her book A Life of Curtain Calls during the festival service on Sunday morning and sold $2000 worth of books with all proceeds being donated to St Matthew's Music Association to support scholarship tuition and our most recent young organ student.