Union says paramedics are leaving Albury in droves amid calls for strike action

Low pay and poor working conditions are forcing Albury paramedics to cross the Border and join their Victorian counterparts, a union says.
It is a theme that echoes throughout the state, and it has reached a boiling point, with the NSW paramedics union announcing "unprecedented" strike action.
Gary Wilson, Australian Paramedics Association (NSW) delegate and paramedic working in the Southern Riverina, said that with Albury paramedics leaving to cross the border, the patients suffer.
"We keep losing paramedics to other states, especially in Albury, because it's so close to Victoria," he said.
"If they can get a job in Victoria that pays tens of thousands of dollars a year more, well, why wouldn't they?
"But when you combine the bed block in Albury with losing paramedics and losing the experience that you take years to develop, it can't do anything but hurt patients."
From 7am to 7pm, paramedics will only attend emergency 'lights-and-sirens' jobs.
This strike action escalates in addition to the union's current industrial action.
Until Thursday, November 30, union members are refusing staff movements and refusing to respond to non-emergency patient transfer jobs that patient transport services could otherwise take.
On an indefinite ongoing basis, APA (NSW) members are also placing bans on patient billing, KPI reporting, and special events coverage.
"Paramedics are abandoning NSW for other states, and we're hearing even from those getting jobs in NSW, it is only a placeholder until they can get a job somewhere else," Mr Wilson said.
"We haven't got paramedics with as many years of experience and all of the lessons that come with that, and so we end up having more trainees working.
"We're getting a workforce that is less and less experienced, and that can't be good for patient care."
The strike comes after a PMES survey report released by the government this month revealed that fewer than one in four NSW paramedics do not feel burnt out by their work.
And 37 per cent of current paramedics plan to leave the service within five years.
Mr Minns made an election promise to paramedics that they would receive a pay increase under his leadership.
That came as a four per cent pay offer six months ago, but it amounts to nothing when you factor in inflation.
"NSW paramedics are the worst paid in the country, and they've been offered a wage increase that is below inflation," she said.
"That is a pay cut in real terms.
"So it's no surprise that paramedics are burnt out and leaving to work interstate.
"Instead of spouting empty platitudes, the government needs to sit down with paramedics and negotiate in good faith."
Responding to calls for better pay, NSW Health Minister Ryan Park drew attention to budgetary pressures while refusing to put a time limit on negotiations.
"We haven't put a formal offer to the union because we are continuing to engage with workers and their representatives," he said on Thursday.
The union said they wish to reassure the public that anyone needing an emergency ambulance response will receive one during the strike.
