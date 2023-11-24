The Border Mail
Friday, 24 November 2023
Home/News/Local News

Union says paramedics are leaving Albury in droves amid calls for strike action

Layton Holley
By Layton Holley
November 24 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ambulance at Albury Base Hospital with "We deserve better! Overwhelmed and underpaid" written on the windows. Picture by Ash Smith
Ambulance at Albury Base Hospital with "We deserve better! Overwhelmed and underpaid" written on the windows. Picture by Ash Smith

Low pay and poor working conditions are forcing Albury paramedics to cross the Border and join their Victorian counterparts, a union says.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Layton Holley

Layton Holley

Journalist

Layton is a journalist at The Border Mail. He is interested in profiles, features, and hard news. If you have a story please reach out to him at layton.holley@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.