North Albury is quickly becoming a home away from home for the Riverina

North Albury has added another young Riverina talent to its list with the signing of Zac Hanrahan.
The talented young ruck spent last season at Murray League club Barooga but spent the three years prior at Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes.
Originally from West Wyalong, Hanrahan also played juniors and under 17.5s at Northern Jets.
North Albury recruiter Paul Azzi has been watching Hanrahan since under 15s and believes he will be a valuable addition for the Hoppers.
"He's another talented tall that can go forward or into the ruck, so he can help out Brad (Hutchison) in the middle," Azzi said.
"That's always a handy thing to have, which we haven't had for a couple of years.
"He works in with the rest of the group. The majority of the group is 23 or under so he'll fit in with the rest of the group pretty well.
"They'll all grow together and Tim (Broomhead) being a really good development coach, that's what we'll be looking for there. He works in well with the young blokes, which is good.
"He's travelling over for training until Christmas and then hopes to make the move over from there."
Hanrahan made a big impression during his three years at MCUE, travelling to train one night a week and play from West Wyalong.
He joins fellow Riverina products Brad Hutchison, Darcey Cullen, Cayden Winter, Jack Reynolds, Nathan Dennis and Tom Anderson at North Albury.
Jackson Weidemann also plays there when free of commitments at VFL club Port Melbourne.
