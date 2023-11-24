Expansion and success go hand in hand for Jones s Plumbing Plus Advertising Feature

The new Jones's Plumbing Plus store in Lavington, and (inset) the iconic Corowa store which has been in the same spot since 1951 and was renovated in 2021. Pictures Supplied

Having serviced the local Corowa community since 1951, the future growth opportunities for Jones's Plumbing Plus were limited and any expansion would need to come from markets and customers outside the Corowa region. Trevor Jones said that when the decision was made to purchase the land and buildings in Wagga Road back in 2016, the intention was clear. "It was to redevelop the site into a premiere destination for the region and allow the business to expand its customer base into the Albury-Wodonga region," he said. "The customer base of the Steeline business in Albury, which is also owned by the Jones family, provides a strong entry point into the local market with many existing and strong business relationships in the building industry."

Loyal customers in Corowa can now access one of the largest and most diverse kitchen, bathroom and laundry showroom complexes outside the capital cities. Builders, plumbers, owner-builders, and home renovators can utilise the new showroom facility in Lavington to make their selections and have the products of their choice ordered and delivered direct to the Corowa branch.



Trevor said the decision was made in 1993 to wind down the contracting division and focus on retail and trade sales, and remaining competitive to their customer base. "We had joined the 'All Areas' buying group in 1990 with 10 other Victorian businesses," he said "In 1993, we joined the national 'Plumbtec' buying group trading as Corowa Plumbtec, remaining a member until the Plumbtec and Plumbing Plus groups merged in 2018, and then we adopted the current trading name, Jones's Plumbing Plus."

The membership of the three buying groups provided competitive buying power and access to the full range of plumbing and building suppliers. Current membership of the Plumbing Plus network retains that competitive edge, and allows the company to access the wealth of knowledge across the national membership, ensuring future business success.

A message from the CEO of Plumbing Plus CEO, Tony Hurd.



As the CEO of Plumbing Plus, it fills me with confidence seeing our members expanding and growing their offer to the local community.

This is an outstanding family owned and operated business that supports your local community. A local business meeting the needs of local customers and putting back into their local communities.

Plumbing Plus is a powerful alliance of proudly independent plumbing supplies merchants. With the strength of over 70 diverse members, and more than 320 stores nationwide, we offer a better route to market than the 'one size fits all' corporate.

We wish Jones's Plumbing Plus every success in this outstanding venture. I'm sure you as customers will benefit greatly from their hard work.