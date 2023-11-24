Competitive pricing on a wide range of plumbing supplies Advertising Feature

Handy hints, helpful advice, and quality products is what Jones's Plumbing Plus is all about. Picture Supplied

Being a proud member of Plumbing Plus, the second largest plumbing supply group in Australia, gives Jones's Plumbing Plus (JPP) extremely competitive pricing and access to all the suppliers and products that you need for your jobs from home renovations and new builds, right up to commercial and larger civil projects.



Their product range includes, but isn't limited to, hot water units, PVC pipe and fittings, brassware, Copper Press/Pex pipe and fittings, plus a variety of kitchen and bathroom appliances and accessories. These products are sourced from major suppliers such as Elson, Electrolux, Rheem, Rinnai, Pipe Makers, Iplex, Holman, Reliance, Caroma, and more.

Stronger buying power means better prices and a wider range for customers. Picture Supplied

JPP's 9,000 square metre site includes a 2,100 square metre undercover warehouse with a drive through service lane, which means you won't get wet when it's raining and you won't be out in the scorching sun while loading.



Having a warehouse of this size means even when JPP do bulk buys to service both their Albury and Corowa stores, it is stored undercover so the stock customers gets is fresh and clean stock. They also have a fleet of delivery vehicles so one way or another we will get your delivery to you on time and where you need it.

Every part and accessory you could possibly want and all under one roof. Picture Supplied