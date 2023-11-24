Catch these familiar faces at Joes's Pumbing Plus Advertising Feature

It's all smiles and friendly advice from the helpful team at Jones's Plumbing Plus. Picture Supplied

Mark Robinson

Company Representative- Mark has had a distinguished career in the Navy, both on tour and in the office, and after a stint at the paper mill, has come on board as the stores sales representative and "go to" man for a lot of customers. Mark loves to fish and kick the soccer ball, but has come to the smart decision of retiring from sport.

Cameron Lees

Showroom Sales- Cameron recently joined the team and brings many years of sales and business management experience along with a dashing smile and witty sense of humour. Outside of work you'll find him driving, riding, or building anything that goes fast, and enjoying time with his kids.

Daniel Millynn

Branch Manager- Daniel is a qualified plumber with 17 years of plumbing experience on the tools with an extensive background in maintenance and problem solving. He began his career at Southern Plumbing before managing Tradelink Wodonga, then finally settling into manage JPP Albury. Daniel also claims he was a decent soccer player 10 years and 30 kilograms ago.

Maree Herrin



Showroom Sales- Maree has worked in the plumbing industry for 45 years and has gained a huge amount of knowledge in both trade and showroom products. She loves dealing with both trade and retail customers and working for JPP.

Roger Parkinson

Stores, Sales and Deliveries- Roger comes from a background of warehouse and delivery coordinating and has settled into a dual role of sales assistant and warehouse caretaker. He also loves playing guitar, singing, and enjoys spending quality time with family.

Baylea Johan

Showroom sales- Baylea is new to the industry, but has a strong background in customer service and hospitality. She is working at JPP while finishing her diploma of interior design.

Alex Vaskovic

Trade and Commercial Sales- Alex has been in the plumbing sales industry for nearly 15 years. Starting at the bottom as a delivery driver for Southern Plumbing Wodonga, he worked his way up the ladder managing multiple branches in Wodonga and Canberra including commercial and civil sales, and is currently the senior account manager at JPP. In his down time, Alex is an avid golfer & lawn enthusiast.

Nicole Barber

Sales and Administration- Nicole has worked in the medical industry all her life and decided for a complete change after COVID. She absolutely adore animals, especially her Siberian Huskies.

Ian Walker

