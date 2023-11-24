The story behind Jones's Plumbing Plus is an amazing one of a family business founded in the quiet Murray River town of Corowa. After returning from WWII in 1945, Russell Jones completed a plumbing apprenticeship with Joe and Gus Roggiero under the Post War Reconstruction Training Scheme.
In 1951 Russell decided to open his own business and Corowa Plumbing Supplies, which now trades as Jones's Plumbing Plus, was started by Russell and his wife Lorna Jones from the backyard of their family home in Vera Street, Corowa. The business worked in all facets of the plumbing industry including new cottage work, light industrial, commercial, roofing and general maintenance.
Not long after the business commenced, Russell employed his brother Norman Jones and then his first plumbing apprentice Mr Leo Farrell, who was to be the first of many local people to gain trade qualifications through the business. Six year later, Russell knew he could not grow the business any further from the backyard of their family home. In 1957 Russell and Lorna purchased the business from his previous employer, A.J Roggiero & Sons, and moved Corowa Plumbing Supplies back to Bow Street, Corowa where it continues to trade today 66 years later.
The business grew substantially after the relocation to Bow Street and over the next 20 years was to purchase the three adjoining properties to allow for further expansion. In the mid 1970s the business employed 17 plumbers and drainers working across the Riverina and North-Eastern Victoria.
In 1983 the business added the Interline mobile fascia and gutter roll-formers, and in 1986 the family established The Roofing Centre Albury-Wodonga. This business now trades as Steeline Roofing Centre and has additional manufacturing operations in Bathurst, Bendigo, Shepparton and Wagga.
After over 40 years of trade plumbing, in 1993 the contracting division was closed to allow the company in Corowa to focus solely on the sale of plumbing and building materials, steel, BOC gas and gear, roofing, rural and pool pumps and filters, and PC items. All of which continues to do today.
In 2016, the Jones family purchased the Grants Home Timber and Hardware site on Wagga Road in Lavington looking to expand the Corowa business into the Albury-Wodonga market. After delays, mainly due to COVID, the renovations were finally completed in 2021. The Jones Family Group of Companies now employs 70 people in the Albury-Wodonga region and over 160 in total across NSW and Victoria.
Company Representative- Mark has had a distinguished career in the Navy, both on tour and in the office, and after a stint at the paper mill, has come on board as the stores sales representative and "go to" man for a lot of customers. Mark loves to fish and kick the soccer ball, but has come to the smart decision of retiring from sport.
Showroom Sales- Cameron recently joined the team and brings many years of sales and business management experience along with a dashing smile and witty sense of humour. Outside of work you'll find him driving, riding, or building anything that goes fast, and enjoying time with his kids.
Branch Manager- Daniel is a qualified plumber with 17 years of plumbing experience on the tools with an extensive background in maintenance and problem solving. He began his career at Southern Plumbing before managing Tradelink Wodonga, then finally settling into manage JPP Albury. Daniel also claims he was a decent soccer player 10 years and 30 kilograms ago.
Showroom Sales- Maree has worked in the plumbing industry for 45 years and has gained a huge amount of knowledge in both trade and showroom products. She loves dealing with both trade and retail customers and working for JPP.
Stores, Sales and Deliveries- Roger comes from a background of warehouse and delivery coordinating and has settled into a dual role of sales assistant and warehouse caretaker. He also loves playing guitar, singing, and enjoys spending quality time with family.
Showroom sales- Baylea is new to the industry, but has a strong background in customer service and hospitality. She is working at JPP while finishing her diploma of interior design.
Trade and Commercial Sales- Alex has been in the plumbing sales industry for nearly 15 years. Starting at the bottom as a delivery driver for Southern Plumbing Wodonga, he worked his way up the ladder managing multiple branches in Wodonga and Canberra including commercial and civil sales, and is currently the senior account manager at JPP. In his down time, Alex is an avid golfer & lawn enthusiast.
Sales and Administration- Nicole has worked in the medical industry all her life and decided for a complete change after COVID. She absolutely adore animals, especially her Siberian Huskies.
General Manager of Jones's Plumbing Plus- Ian has over 38 years experience in the building and plumbing industries at places including Mann M10 Trade Wodonga, Bryrose Wodonga, Dahlsens Building Supplies Wodonga and Wagga Wagga, and now at Jones's Plumbing Plus Corowa and Albury. He also loves sport. his family, and his grandchildren.
The new Lavington showroom complex is approximately 700 square metres in size which allows the business to have a huge range of products on display.
Trevor Jones from Jones's Plumbing Plus said that the main focus for the new showroom was on bathroom, kitchen and laundry products.
"The business has enjoyed some amazing support from a number of local businesses which has allowed five full size kitchens to be built," he said. "These realistic kitchens will allow us to display our large range of kitchen appliances including white goods, sinks and tapware."
The showroom also displays seven different bathrooms and ensuites, showcasing the huge variety that is available for toilet suites, vanities, baths, shower enclosures, tapware, and mirrors.
In addition to the built-in display modules, the showroom displays a huge range of other products for the bathroom, kitchen or laundry from other major suppliers.
For the bathroom, you can indulge yourself in the variety of vanities, toilet suites, baths and tapware to help make your bathroom special.
For the kitchen you can browse their large range of inbuilt ovens and cooktops, as well as free standing stoves that are available from several leading manufacturers.
Customers can also select from a number of rangehoods and the extensive range of sinks and tapware required to finish their kitchen design. As for the laundry, you can choose from a selection of free standing laundry units, complete laundry modules, built in laundry troughs and tapware.
To compliment all of your choices for the kitchen, bathroom and laundry products, customers can choose from a number of accessories available including mirrors, towel rails, towel ladders, toilet roll and soap holders, and handheld showers.
Trevor said that as part of the Australia-wide Plumbing Plus group, their business dealt with most major suppliers meaning the buying power of the group ensured they were competitively priced.
"Whether you are building your first home on a tight budget, renovating your current home, or building that dream home you will be spoilt by choice and expert advice," he said. "Jones's Plumbing Plus is where you need to go."
Having serviced the local Corowa community since 1951, the future growth opportunities for Jones's Plumbing Plus were limited and any expansion would need to come from markets and customers outside the Corowa region. Trevor Jones said that when the decision was made to purchase the land and buildings in Wagga Road back in 2016, the intention was clear. "It was to redevelop the site into a premiere destination for the region and allow the business to expand its customer base into the Albury-Wodonga region," he said. "The customer base of the Steeline business in Albury, which is also owned by the Jones family, provides a strong entry point into the local market with many existing and strong business relationships in the building industry."
Loyal customers in Corowa can now access one of the largest and most diverse kitchen, bathroom and laundry showroom complexes outside the capital cities. Builders, plumbers, owner-builders, and home renovators can utilise the new showroom facility in Lavington to make their selections and have the products of their choice ordered and delivered direct to the Corowa branch.
Trevor said the decision was made in 1993 to wind down the contracting division and focus on retail and trade sales, and remaining competitive to their customer base. "We had joined the 'All Areas' buying group in 1990 with 10 other Victorian businesses," he said "In 1993, we joined the national 'Plumbtec' buying group trading as Corowa Plumbtec, remaining a member until the Plumbtec and Plumbing Plus groups merged in 2018, and then we adopted the current trading name, Jones's Plumbing Plus."
The membership of the three buying groups provided competitive buying power and access to the full range of plumbing and building suppliers. Current membership of the Plumbing Plus network retains that competitive edge, and allows the company to access the wealth of knowledge across the national membership, ensuring future business success.
A message from the CEO of Plumbing Plus CEO, Tony Hurd.
As the CEO of Plumbing Plus, it fills me with confidence seeing our members expanding and growing their offer to the local community.
This is an outstanding family owned and operated business that supports your local community. A local business meeting the needs of local customers and putting back into their local communities.
Plumbing Plus is a powerful alliance of proudly independent plumbing supplies merchants. With the strength of over 70 diverse members, and more than 320 stores nationwide, we offer a better route to market than the 'one size fits all' corporate.
We wish Jones's Plumbing Plus every success in this outstanding venture. I'm sure you as customers will benefit greatly from their hard work.
Tony Hurd, CEO, Plumbing Plus
Being a proud member of Plumbing Plus, the second largest plumbing supply group in Australia, gives Jones's Plumbing Plus (JPP) extremely competitive pricing and access to all the suppliers and products that you need for your jobs from home renovations and new builds, right up to commercial and larger civil projects.
Their product range includes, but isn't limited to, hot water units, PVC pipe and fittings, brassware, Copper Press/Pex pipe and fittings, plus a variety of kitchen and bathroom appliances and accessories. These products are sourced from major suppliers such as Elson, Electrolux, Rheem, Rinnai, Pipe Makers, Iplex, Holman, Reliance, Caroma, and more.
JPP's 9,000 square metre site includes a 2,100 square metre undercover warehouse with a drive through service lane, which means you won't get wet when it's raining and you won't be out in the scorching sun while loading.
Having a warehouse of this size means even when JPP do bulk buys to service both their Albury and Corowa stores, it is stored undercover so the stock customers gets is fresh and clean stock. They also have a fleet of delivery vehicles so one way or another we will get your delivery to you on time and where you need it.
None of the above is worth anything if you don't have the right people to support it. The new trade store in Albury has over 80 years of combined experience and knowledge in the plumbing supply industry, and also a licensed plumber which JPP customers can draw on. Even though JPP call it their trade store, any businesses, farmers, handymen, homeowners or renters are welcome at Jones's Plumbing Plus.