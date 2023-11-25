Dylan's horror story highlights why prevention's better than cure on bites

At some point over the past few years there was an internet meme doing the rounds that if COVID or fuel prices hadn't hit you for six, the mozzies would.
It's no joking matter, of course, but it highlights our tendency to avoid taking things too seriously because, frankly, it can be exhausting otherwise.
However, the story of Dylan Meyer by Anthony Bunn should emphasise why we need to be educated about mosquito-borne viruses and do all we can to avoid them.
Little more than a year after Corowa man David Kiefel died after a three-month battle with Japanese encephalitis, Mr Meyer has opened up on the ordeal that saw him spend more than four months on life support and with an acquired brain injury.
Mr Meyer and his family spoke to The Border Mail ahead of the peak mosquito season after admitting they were gobsmacked that the consequences of bites on exposed skin can be so grim.
"If we can save one or two lives this summer break that's an achievement for us," Dylan's mother Debra Meyer-Saunders said.
Of course, it's impossible for us to live inside 24/7, but we can take measures to protect ourselves, like getting a free vaccine, using repellents containing picaridin or DEET on all exposed skin and removing stagnant water where mosquitoes can breed around your home or campsite.
With limited treatment options for mosquito-borne viruses, it's a clear example of prevention being better than the cure.
Thanks for reading. Enjoy the rest of your weekend.
Xavier Mardling, The Border Mail editor
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.