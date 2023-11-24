The Border Mail
Driver from Albury area arrested and charged after car goes up in flames

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
November 24 2023 - 4:07pm
A man was charged with high-range drink-driving after crashing his car, which then burst into flames, in North Wagga on Thursday night. Picture supplied
Police have saved the life of an alleged drunk-driver from the Albury area who was pulled from his crashed car moments before it burst into flames in Wagga.

