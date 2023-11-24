Wet weather and winners everywhere as Wodonga unwinds at Gold Cup

Drinks were flowing, fashion was on show and music was pumping at the 2023 Wodonga Gold Cup.
About 7000 racegoers went through the gates, despite the onset of steady showers.
Racing Wodonga general manager Steve Wright said the combination of those big three attractions meant Wodonga had a "ripper of a day"
"The rain might have kept a few away, but all in all, it's been a fantastic day," Mr Wright said.
"We got big crowds in and everyone's having a great time."
Mr Wright said there was something for everyone and so "it's not just about racing".
"It's more about just the social side of it and it's just a great day. Everyone comes along and has a good time.
"We're very happy with the outcome."
Wodonga's Sam Ebert said he had a lovely day trackside.
"It was brilliant and I'm so happy my horse took out the cup," he said.
Aaron James, also of Wodonga, said it was a fantastic day out, noting he especially enjoyed donning a suit.
"It's a great day out with friends," said
"I love dressing up and betting with the boys.
"I'm new to the area and everyone raved about the event so I wanted to come out and check it out."
"It's a fun day out, not only for the fashion but the racing and entertainment too," Ms Ross said.
Live entertainment had many punters dancing well into the afternoon.
Police were in large attendance throughout the day, but no fights broke out.
