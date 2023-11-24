The Border Mail
Friday, 24 November 2023
Wet weather and winners everywhere as Wodonga unwinds at Gold Cup

Sophie Else
By Sophie Else
November 24 2023 - 8:01pm
Drinks were flowing, fashion was on show and music was pumping at the 2023 Wodonga Gold Cup.

Sophie Else

Sophie Else

