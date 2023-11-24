The Border Mail
Friday, 24 November 2023
Home/News/Local News

Widdison's 'hot filly' gets the job done at Wodonga with Simon Miller aboard

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated November 24 2023 - 6:09pm, first published 6:08pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jockey Simon Miller won aboard the Craig Widdison-trained Ellessthree at the Wodonga Gold Cup meeting on Friday. Picture by Racing Photos
Jockey Simon Miller won aboard the Craig Widdison-trained Ellessthree at the Wodonga Gold Cup meeting on Friday. Picture by Racing Photos

Temperamental filly Ellessthree did plenty wrong but was still able to notch her first win from only her second career start for trainer Craig Widdison at Wodonga on Friday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.