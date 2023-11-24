The Border Mail
Friday, 24 November 2023
Home/News/Local News
Photos

Outfits bursting with colour take centre stage as fashionistas have a field day

Sophie Else
By Sophie Else
Updated November 24 2023 - 6:55pm, first published 6:53pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Most Fashion Forward winner Tracey Stiles from Wodonga was thrilled with her win. Picture by Mark Jesser.
Most Fashion Forward winner Tracey Stiles from Wodonga was thrilled with her win. Picture by Mark Jesser.

Bright, spring-inspired bold colours with dashes of pink and orange were on spectacular display at the Wodonga Gold Cup's fashions on the field.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sophie Else

Sophie Else

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.