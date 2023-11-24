Outfits bursting with colour take centre stage as fashionistas have a field day

Bright, spring-inspired bold colours with dashes of pink and orange were on spectacular display at the Wodonga Gold Cup's fashions on the field.
It was clear the wet weather wasn't going to stop fashionistas from showcasing their style when the glamour side of the occasion got under way on Friday, November 24.
Op-shop bargains and hand-made creations were the pick of the day, with racegoers entering suits, frocks and headpieces.
Judges were impressed by the elaborate trends that took to the stage from contestants keen on going big for this year's four categories.
Contestants competed for prizes valued in the region of $8000.
"Most fashion forward" winner Tracey Stiles, of Wodonga, was left feeling over the moon by her win.
She said she had always been the bridesmaid but never the bride, referring to her entries in previous years.
"To win is amazing," she said.
"My headpiece is by Leanne Bensley, it matches perfectly with my dress.
"I'm so shocked to win, I never thought I would have won."
Taking out gentleman of the day was Melbourne's Michael McAlpine, who said he found a bargain with his outfit - which consisted of blues and reds.
"I'm amazed I won," he said.
Winner of the millinery award was Kat Steward of Wodonga, making for her second win now in the category.
"It's amazing to win," she said.
"I mainly come for the fashion and I put a lot of time into putting my outfit together and I like to support the locals."
Lady of the day Emma Scodellaro, who made the journey from Melbourne for the races, said she was "shocked" by the win, but excited to wear her favourite outfit.
To celebrate she said she would be having a glass of wine.
"Country racing is the heart and soul of racing and I try to get to as many cup days as possible per year," she said.
