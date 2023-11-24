Triple delight for O'Prey after Jordy Girl, Miss Athena and Zoulon salute

The David O'Prey stable savoured a winning treble at the Wodonga Gold Cup meeting after Jordy Girl, Miss Athena and Zoulon all saluted for the popular trainer on Friday.
Already on a high after the wins of Jordy Girl and Miss Athena, O'Prey was remarkably able to land the trifecta in the last race after stablemates Dalroshio and Teetotal filled the minor placings behind Zoulon.
Dalroshio and Teetotal both won on Wodonga Cup day last year to highlight O'Prey's ability to shine on the big stage.
Favourite backers started the day on a high after the heavily supported Jordy Girl demolished her rivals in the $37,500 3YO & Up Maiden Plate, (1100m).
Backed from $2 into an odds-on $1.75-favourite, Jordy Girl was able to find the front for jockey Logan McNeil after beginning well from barrier eight.
Once in front, McNeil rated the four-year-old mare to perfection and appeared to be travelling entering the home straight with a two-length break over her rivals.
Jordy Girl quickly extended that margin and never looked like getting beaten as she cruised to a 2.75-length victory over the Kevin Hanley-trained Zuurberg ($13).
The Andrew Dale-trained Hells Son ($10) was a further four-lengths back in third.
It was Jordy Girl's first career victory from her eighth career and finally ended a frustrating sequence of minor placings after previously finishing runner-up on five occasions.
Leading into the race, O'Prey felt Jordy Girl was going to take a power of beating with the benefit of one run this preparation and the home track advantage.
"She has been racing well but just seemed to find one better," O'Prey said.
"She is a talented mare and with the run under her belt and racing on her home track, she was very impressive today."
O'Prey revealed Jordy Girl's manners had prevented her from winning previously and earning a bridesmaid's tag.
"I think she has just done a few little things wrong previously that have cost her," he said.
"Last preparation she was on an unsuitable track at Kilmore and wobbled going down the hill and did a few little things wrong that cost her.
"But she showed her intent today and was pretty impressive."
O'Prey felt Jordy Girl could race over more ground in the future which would provide the stable with plenty of options in regards to which races to contest.
"She is by no means one-dimensional and I think she will get further," O'Prey said.
"So that will be an advantage if we can stretch her out a bit and she is a big girl and I'm sure she will get further."
O'Prey had a double after Miss Athena benefitted from a hot tempo to come from well back in the field to take out the Benchmark 58 Handicap, (1590m).
McNeil also claimed a double after partnering Miss Athena ($7.50) to victory.
O'Prey said being able to deliver a winner for his biggest stable supporter in Reg Ryan on cup day made the win of Miss Athena even more satisfying.
Racing Wodonga CEO Steve Wright is also among the ownership.
"They were running along in front and I thought to myself that she may have left her run a little bit too late," O'Prey said.
"But she is a progressive mare and I thought she went ordinary at Albury the other day even though she ran second.
"She is better than that so I put the blinkers on.
"She got to the line terrific which was great for my biggest stable supporter in Reg Ryan who was also the breeder and the CEO of the club in Steve Wright.
"I just saw Steve and I don't know if it was tears or raindrops in his eyes after she won."
Tahlia Hope handed O'Prey a treble after she stormed home from last on the home turn to notch a longshot victory aboard Zoulon ($41).
Zoulon finished at the tail of the field when resuming earlier this month at Echuca but relished the heavy conditions in the $35,000 Benchmark 64 Handicap, (1600m).
O'Prey revealed he gave Zoulon a huge chance of a longshot victory once the rain arrived.
"I had big expectations of Zoulon but I was thinking of scratching Dalroshio and Teetotal but they ran out of their skin as well in conditions that they don't really like," he said.
"I think the track held up all right after the rain.
"I told Tahlia to hang around for the ride because this bloke goes all right and he went super."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.