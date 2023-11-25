Roaring tribute: Little Red's memorial run revs up to aid asthma foundation

First came the roar, an almighty blast of noise that pulsated through the centre of Corowa.
It was the sound of a special tribute to a special girl lost to the scourge of asthma, as a mass of motorbikes came together in formation.
The third annual Little Red's Memorial Run on Saturday, November 25, marked the big impact that Savanna Symonds, who died three years ago from a severe attack, had on her family, her friends and the wider community.
Close to $30,000 had already been raised for the Asthma Foundation before motorbikes even took to the road for a 170-kilometre round trip from the town's Newmarket Hotel, with Saturday's coming together set to add significantly to that tally from the previous two years.
The event has been held each November since Savanna's death, on the weekend closest to or on her birthday.
But this latest run was extra special, as Monday, November 27, would have been her 18th.
Adding to the camaraderie on Saturday were special "Little Red" T-shirts with sponsorship names listed on the back.
About 165 friends and family took part in the fundraiser, described by Savanna's grandfather Jason Cooke as a delightful morning of reminiscing about "a beautiful soul lost too soon".
Mr Cooke recalled Savanna staying over most weekends, when they would cook her favourite meal of chow mein.
"She had a good relationship with her Auntie Alexandra, they were pretty tight," he said.
Mr Cooke said it was great to see the strong turn-out each year for the memorial run.
"Her legacy will live on," he said.
Grandmother Rhonda Coall said they loved supporting Savanna in whatever pursuit she followed.
"We would always be following her and cheering her on with netball and Auskick and dancing," Ms Coall said.
The pair said she was very-much loved and the event was a way to keep her spirit alive.
"She was a great kid," Mr Cook added.
Sherrie Anne, a friend of the family, said it was important that "we keep raising awareness for Savanna, because what happened to her was very sad".
"It's great to see the amount of people that showed up, bought some raffle tickets and travelled to each location," she said.
"I've come for a second time to support the family and will continue to do so."
It was the same story for others who showed up in honour of Savanna.
For motorcycle club member Romy, of Lavington, it was about continuing to raise money for what was a great cause.
"Nathan is a member of our club and we're all here for the family," he said.
"It doesn't matter whether you come on a bike, in a car, on your feet, on a push bike, we don't care. It's all about supporting the family and supporting the asthma foundation.
"All the support helps and hopefully it'll keep getting bigger and better each year."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.