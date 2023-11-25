Rainy weekend continues, showers expected to persist throughout the week

Another round of rain is expected this Saturday, November 25, with showers continuing throughout the afternoon.
It comes after a wet start to the weekend with 24-hour rainfall totals around 22mm.
Bureau of Meteorology senior meteorologist Stephanie Miles said it would be settled compared to what we received yesterday, then it will start to die off into the evening and tomorrow, too.
"Monday, there's not a lot of wetness, but by Tuesday, those showers and thunderstorms seem to be coming back, which is unfortunate," she said.
"It seems it's coming from the Northeast and will be here by mid-morning to early afternoon.
"It looks like it will stick around that night and into Wednesday, and it's looking like a pretty wet day.
"They'll be around eight to 40mm on Wednesday for that rainfall.
"Thursday onwards looks to die down a little bit, but it's a little uncertain from about Friday onwards; we might see some more rain coming."
She said what made it interesting was another low-pressure system developing over Eastern Australia for the next five to seven days.
The Bureau issues weather warnings at bom.gov.au/australia/warnings
