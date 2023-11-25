The Border Mailsport
Sunday, 26 November 2023
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Wodonga storms home late in thriller, Peter McLarty's rink shines

By John Howes
November 26 2023 - 9:56am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Yarrawonga Mulwala Golf Club Resort's Ian Febey played well in his rink's win. Picture by Mark Jesser
Yarrawonga Mulwala Golf Club Resort's Ian Febey played well in his rink's win. Picture by Mark Jesser

Wodonga produced a Houdini-like escape at home against a determined Rutherglen to win by one shot in Ovens and Murray A1 pennant bowls on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.