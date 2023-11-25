Wodonga storms home late in thriller, Peter McLarty's rink shines

Wodonga produced a Houdini-like escape at home against a determined Rutherglen to win by one shot in Ovens and Murray A1 pennant bowls on Saturday.
The unpredictable weather held off for most of the round with some surprising results.
Strong favourites Wodonga trailed for the majority of the game and was still five shots in arrears with only two ends to play.
However, the Bulldogs grabbed a four and a two in the remaining rinks to claim an 81-80 thriller.
Peter McLarty's rink again led the way for Wodonga with a strong seven-shot victory over Chris Langdon, while Rutherglen's Perry Vaccaro and his team of Graeme Goudie, Craig Scown and Geoff Ronnfeldt grabbed a five-shot win over Duane Crow to take the game down to the wire.
Myrtleford produced the upset of the round with a solid 25-shot victory over a more fancied Corowa RSL, which suffered its second successive loss.
Winning three of the four rinks, Myrtleford was best served by the rink of Mark Bell (skip), Wally Dunstone (third), Marino Candusio (second) and Mikey Clayton (lead) who defeated Jordan Thornton by 15 shots (25-10) for an overall 80-55 win.
Yarrawonga Mulwala Golf Club Resort was victorious in all four rinks to gain a strong win over a luckless Kiewa 91-58.
The YMGCR rink of Garry Sanders (skip), Gary Presnell (third), Greg Green (second) and Ian Febey (lead) was strong all day against Kiewa's Geoff Kidd, winning by eight shots.
The clean sweep of rinks wins puts YMGCR on top of the ladder on percentage as a result.
The remaining game between Wangaratta and Benalla was unfortunately washed out and points shared.
At the half way mark of the season the ladder is: YMGCR 96, Wodonga 96, Corowa RSL 83, Myrtleford 70.
