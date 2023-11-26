'Novel ideas about submarines': French ambassador can't resist tourist stop

Any lingering resentment over Australia spurning France's submarines failed to deter the French ambassador from visiting Holbrook during his trip to the Border on Friday, November 24.
In fact, Jean-Pierre Thebault was so pleased to see the giant submarine HMAS Otway alongside the old Hume Highway that he now has it as a screensaver on his mobile phone.
The ambassador came to the region to open the new Corryong FoodShare base on Friday and told the audience in his speech that Australia-France relations had their ups and downs and "you're aware of a recent down", an allusion to the submarine troubles.
However, driving south from Canberra last Thursday en route to Corryong, he was happy to divert from the freeway into the town named after British submarine commander Norman Holbrook.
"I understood there was something special about submarines in Australia, they're not meant to go at sea but lay in the middle of the land," Mr Thebault said after showing off his screensaver to The Border Mail.
"(HMAS Otway) is a significant piece of Australian heritage first and second it showcased that most probably the Australians have novel ideas about submarines.
"This controversy, I'm not shy about speaking about it.
"It was never ever an issue between French and Australian people, it was an issue with a special prime minister but the Australian people passed judgement about him (at the 2022 federal election)."
Greater Hume mayor Tony Quinn and Holbrook-based councillor Heather Wilton were pleased to learn Mr Thebault was impressed by the submarine display.
"The more world exposure we can give Holbrook (the better)," Cr Quinn said.
Cr Wilton welcomed the prospect of more Gallic visitors to the town.
"I would hope that it does wash out into the wider population in Australia of people who are of French origin," Cr Wilton said.
"We are getting a lot of people through the museum and information centre, even better than before COVID.
"The figures are really good and it won't do any harm to have the French ambassador with the Otway on his phone.
"That's very nice."
