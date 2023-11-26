The Border Mail
Sunday, 26 November 2023
Home/News/Local News

'Novel ideas about submarines': French ambassador can't resist tourist stop

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
Updated November 26 2023 - 1:41pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The submarine HMAS Otway which has been a tourist attraction at Holbrook since 1997 and now features on the phone of the the French ambassador to Australia Jean-Pierre Thebault. Picture by Mark Jesser
The submarine HMAS Otway which has been a tourist attraction at Holbrook since 1997 and now features on the phone of the the French ambassador to Australia Jean-Pierre Thebault. Picture by Mark Jesser

Any lingering resentment over Australia spurning France's submarines failed to deter the French ambassador from visiting Holbrook during his trip to the Border on Friday, November 24.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.